With the free agent market in utter turmoil following the injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, nobody has a good read on where or what many of the top free agents are thinking about. Kawhi Leonard, now comfortably the crown jewel of the class, has been his usual tight-lipped self while celebrating his NBA title.

Along with Leonard, both Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler have been fairly tight-lipped. While none of those players offer the world-stopping media presence of LeBron James, even James had leaks coming out prior to his official announcement that he was going to LA

Lakers-D’Angelo Russell Free Agency Pairing Picks up Steam With New Report

A meeting between the Los Angeles Lakers and D’Angelo Russell has been set, per a league source. — Arye Abraham (@arye_abraham) June 25, 2019

With the Nets expected to make a heavy push for Kyrie Irving, D’Angelo Russell would be the odd man out, there is a good chance that the Lakers actually are a viable landing spot despite his ugly departure. As a result, Arye Abraham reported that his sources indicated an actual meeting set up between the two teams once free agency starts.

The Lakers have two elite superstars that allow him to contend immediately, while also having the cap flexibility to pay D-Lo what he’s worth. Rumors have been swirling around the Lakers the past few days regarding Russell and his potential return to LA and with this most recent report of a meeting in place, it seems the wheels are finally starting to turn.