A staple in the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search and someone who the front office insisted have a spot on the coaching staff, Jason Kidd’s name is one that has popped up often during this offseason. While announced that he would be joining the team as an assistant coach a few weeks back, the details surrounding Kidd’s offer were unclear.

Lakers Make Jason Kidd Highest Paid Assistant Coach in NBA

The Athletic’s Shams Charania brought to light just how much the Lakers decided to pay Kidd once they inevitably brought him onboard.

“Jason Kidd’s contract with the Lakers made him the highest paid assistant coach in the NBA, sources with knowledge of the deal said,” Charania reported.

Despite his lackluster track record as a head coach, the Lakers’ front office clearly sees some promise in Kidd and may be trying to build him up to take over the reins at some point down the road.