With news that the Lakers are trying to free up space for another max salary contract, they have their sights set on the top tier free agents available. With reports coming out that the Lakers are out on both Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, that leaves Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard as the two biggest fish left in the Lakers’ pond.

Although Kyrie Irving is seemingly on his way to join the Brooklyn Nets, nobody really knows what Kawhi Leonard’s plans are at this point. Fresh off an NBA Championship, Leonard is rightfully celebrating his win but will need to turn his attention towards his decision sooner rather than later.

Lakers Are ‘Incredibly Confident’ That They Can Land Kawhi Leonard [Report]

Sources: As mentioned days ago, the trade completion date was NOT going to prevent the Lakers from having a max slot to pursue Kawhi — see timeline. Woj and other media have been feeding fake narratives. The Lakers, internally, are incredibly confident that they can land Leonard. https://t.co/wALdwY5fJ0 — Arye Abraham (@arye_abraham) June 18, 2019

While many in the media feel that the Lakers don’t have much of a shot to land Leonard, reports indicate that the organization feels quite differently. It was obvious from day one that Leonard didn’t want to be in Toronto and despite an incredible year with the Raptors, is at first time in his career when he has full control over where he gets to play.

Kawhi is from Southern California and keeps a notoriously tight circle. Extremely close with his family – who happen to be Laker fans – it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Leonard to prioritize moving back home. Especially with the Lakers now having two pieces of a superteam in place, Leonard would be a fantastic fit to help round out what looks to be a serious western conference contender.

Kawhi Leonard’s Historic 2019 NBA Playoff Run

Kawhi Leonard is coming off a historic playoff run that saw him average an insane 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. From his game seven buzzer beater to the countless times he single-handedly willed the Raptors back into games against the Bucks, whenever things got darkest for Toronto, Leonard more than stepped up.

Despite playing through dual leg injuries, Leonard averaged 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in the finals against the Warriors. More than just incredible offensive numbers, Leonard made repeated plays on the defensive end that dramatically impacted the outcome of games. Blessed with the unique ability to go out and just take away the basketball from an opposing player seemingly whenever he feels like it, Leonard is the game’s premier two-way weapon and arguably the best player in the sport after his incredible run.