Colin Cowherd has made a career out of giving off scorching hot takes. A master at riling up a crowd, Cowherd sometimes backs himself into a corner with little to no factual basis. Today, he had the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James in his sights as he decided to dive into a take about how LeBron had been distancing himself from the Lakers’ organization.

Lakers’ LeBron James Ripped By Colin Cowherd With Unfounded Claims

“LeBron has gone zero dark 30 for 3-4 months. You don’t see him anywhere around LA…you don’t see him anywhere with the Lakers.” — @ColinCowherd He literally was at Frank Vogel’s press conference and is on snapchat daily…..lol — Ry (@JustRyCole) June 4, 2019

Colin Cowherd made it a point to highlight how little LeBron James had been around the Lakers’ organization since he was shut down for the season in March. While LeBron HAS taken a backseat to the front office media circus this offseason, saying he isn’t involved with the Lakers and had gone “Zero Dark 30” on the team is a bold claim that really doesn’t have much factual evidence to back it up. If anything, the evidence suggests the complete opposite.

LeBron has made it a point to establish a connection with new head coach Frank Vogel. Beyond being spotted at his introductory press conference, they were photographed together today and Vogel has said a number of times that he has talked to James about the upcoming season. Moreover, James has also played a big role in continuing to mentor the Lakers’ young core through the offseason. Not only is he on Snapchat almost daily, but he is often shouting out or joking around with his Laker teammates – a far cry from a man who has supposedly gone “Zero Dark 30”.

If anything LeBron has been a steadying force for the Lakers this offseason and his presence has helped keep both the team and fanbase optimistic that they could return to contention next season.

LeBron James’ Future With the Los Angeles Lakers

The biggest news to go viral today was Bill Plaschke’s report that LeBron might ask for a trade from the Lakers if they strike out in free agency this year. Plaschke cites sources close to LeBron, however, the claims run against everything LeBron has said and done this offseason.

While it simply may have been a passing comment that got relayed on to Plashcke, this is the only time this offseason where LeBron’s actions have rocked the Lakers’ boat – and it may not even be accurate. For whatever it may be worth, LeBron neither confirmed nor denied the report.

By all accounts, this seems to be just a rumor at this point and nothing more. Frankly, until LeBron says or acts otherwise, the Laker fans should continue to rest easy knowing they have at least one superstar locked up for next season.