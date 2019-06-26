Lakers Expected to Target Marcus Morris, Ed Davis in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are creating waves in NBA free agency and the action hasn’t even officially gotten underway yet. With players able to verbally agree to contracts teams on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, LeBron James and company have already been linked to a number of players. This ranges from top-tier and potential max-level options, mid-range players and then names who will help fill out the roster.

While former Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris likely won’t come all that cheap, it appears the Lakers are still expected to have interest in him. Beyond that, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania told Oliver Maroney on his podcast ‘Positionless’ (via Ballislife), he believes the Lakers will pursue Morris, along with Brooklyn Nets big man Ed Davis.

“The Lakers got Anthony Davis, and they accomplished everything that they wanted to in that deal as far as getting Anthony Davis. Now we’ll see if they’re able to get another talent, whether it’s a D’Angelo Russell, if it’s a veteran free agent such as an Ed Davis or a Marcus Morris, guys I think they’re going to have interest in. So, I think they’re going to pursue both of those guys to some degree to try to round out their roster.” Charania told Maroney.

This can’t be considered all that surprising, especially on a player like Davis if the Lakers are able to land a max-level free agent to pair with LeBron and AD. The former Nets forward has the potential to make an impact off the bench for the Lakers and also see a decent number of minutes as well.

Marcus Morris & Ed Davis Strong Free-Agent Fits for Lakers

While there’s a lot to be sorted out once Sunday rolls around, both Morris and Davis could be great additions regardless of how the rest of free agency shakes out in Los Angeles. While Morris, 29, played on a crowded Boston Celtics roster last season, he still averaged 13.9 points and a career-high 6.1 rebounds per game. Beyond that, the 6-foot-9 forward had his best season shooting as well, knocking down 44.7 percent from the field.

Davis had a career year of his own when it came to crashing the glass and taking high-percentage shots. The 30-year-old pulled down an impressive 8.6 rebounds per game over just 17.9 minutes while shooting 61.6 percent from the field with 5.8 points per game.

Although neither player logged big minutes, Morris showed flashes of being able to add consistent scoring while Davis is a great rebounder when given the minutes. If both players saw extended run with the Lakers, it would almost certainly bolster the second unit along with whatever guards Rob Pelinka and company manage to sign.

