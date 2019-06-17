After the Lakers’ blockbuster trade with the Pelicans for Anthony Davis, fans were left wondering just exactly what move comes next. With a nearly empty roster surrounding Davis and LeBron James along with salary cap flexibility, there are a number of ways the Lakers can approach a rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are in a state of general disarray. With superstar John Wall set to miss the entirety of next season with an Achilles’ tear and the first year of his supermax contract kicking in, the Wizards are short on money and future assets. With major questions surrounding the future of John Wall when he returns in 2020 and no GM currently in place, it should be interesting to see how the Wizards approach these next few seasons.

One option thrown around by analysts has been to possibly trade their other star, Bradley Beal. Coming off a career season with Wall out due to injury and set to make $27 million next year, Beal could be an extremely appealing trade chip that allows the Wizards to kickstart a rebuild and free up valuable cap space.

So, is it possible for the Lakers to still swing a trade for Bradley Beal even after moving for Anthony Davis?

Could the Lakers Still Swing a Trade For Bradley Beal?

Most likely not. While a trade could potentially still happen given the Lakers’ salary cap flexibility, they lack the remaining future assets that the Wizards would likely need to part with Beal. With essentially all of their future first round picks heading to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis deal, the Lakers don’t have much draft capital left and only Kyle Kuzma, Moritz Wagner, and Isaac Bonga as tradeable future assets.

Seeing as Beal is a cost-controlled asset as opposed to a one-year rental, it would likely take a hefty haul considering his near All-NBA status – one the Lakers simply don’t have the assets to afford.

Depending on who the Lakers pick up in free agency, they could cobble together a mid-season package for Beal or wait until next summer when his trade value decreases a bit. However, with the financial situation in Washington such a mess and Wall’s contract essentially untradeable, it seems likely that Beal is on the way out once Washington officially has a GM.

How Would Bradley Beal Fit on the Lakers?

Beal looks to be an excellent fit alongside James and Davis. Beal spent his entire career as an off-ball scorer up until last season and has thrived in the role alongside John Wall. Beal looks to be an option who could be staggered alongside LeBron to help take over the offense and lead the second unit while James gets some much-needed rest.

While there are certainly bigger names on the free agent market, Beal is one of the best scorers in the NBA level on a cost-controlled contract that could become available to the highest bidder. While tough, the Lakers could do a lot worse than adding him to the mix.