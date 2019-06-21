Lakers Undrafted Free Agent Targets: 3 Big Men to Look at After NBA Draft

Even though the NBA Draft is over, there are still a number of talented players who can help impact a roster available to be picked. While not as refined of products as most of the players taken in the draft, crucial role players often emerge from the UDFA market – making it a prime place for the Lakers to hunt for help.

The Lakers desperately need help in the form of big men and point guards and for the sake of this post, let’s take a look at some of the best available big men on the UDFA market.

Lakers Undrafted Free Agent Target: Sagaba Konate – C, WVU

After suffering an injury last season, Sagaba Konate fell off every NBA draft board and now finds himself out of collegiate eligibility and available as a UDFA. While undersized, Konate is one of the best natural shot blockers in the draft class and used his strength and explosive leaping ability to help compensate for his shortcomings in the size department.

There are concerns on how his athleticism might be coming back from injury but he has shown that at his best he can provide a huge defensive impact. Especially now as a UDFA, Konate might be worth a gamble given the incredible showing he had in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Lakers Undrafted Free Agent Target: Tacko Fall – C, UCF

What Tacko Fall lacks in basketball skill, he makes up for in pure size. With the largest dimensions ever measured at the NBA combine, Fall is one of the draft’s biggest question marks. If he can develop a competent game and fill out his frame a bit, his height alone makes him nearly unguardable.

However, with so many red flags regarding his mobility and actual basketball ability, Fall finds himself readily available to be taken as a UDFA. Expect Fall to see considerable time in the G-League next year regardless of where he ends up.

Lakers Undrafted Free Agent Target: Jontay Porter – C, Missouri

Jontay Porter, the brother of Michael Porter Jr., is an interesting option as a big man. With the ability to step out behind the arc and knock down the deep ball, Porter could be a solid fit on the Lakers as he could help space the floor for Anthony Davis and LeBron James to go to work on the offensive end.

Porter’s biggest flaws come up on the defensive end where his mid-level athleticism does him no favors. While Porter has solid size to defend big men at the NBA level, he needs to learn how to defend smarter in the low post to help compensate for his lack of raw athleticism.