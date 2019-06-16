Despite news breaking that the Lakers had landed superstar power forward Anthony Davis, LeBron James had remained mostly quiet throughout the day. However, the King decided to make sure his new teammate knew that he was more than welcome in Los Angeles and was excited to get to work.

LeBron James Welcomes Anthony Davis To Lakers After Blockbuster Trade

Perhaps most interesting is how LeBron hints that “This is just the beginning”. Could this indicate that the King has another blockbuster free agent move already planned up his sleeve?

With the deal set to not go through until at least July 6th in order to allow the Lakers to negotiate in free agency with room for a max contract player, the Lakers still can land a number of appealing targets to create a three-headed monster.

How do LeBron James and Anthony Davis Fit On the Court?

James has never truly played with an elite big man like Anthony Davis. James had Kevin Love and Chris Bosh and while both were all-star talents capable of putting up huge numbers as a focal point of an offense, neither had the sheer physical tools Davis owns.

A true freak of nature, Davis has the height of a center with the handles of a guard paired with otherworldly length and athleticism. A true two-way monster and rim protector, Davis offers arguably the best pick and roll partner LeBron has ever shared the court with.

While it may take some time for their games to mesh, once they find their rhythm there really isn’t any defensive lineup in the league that has the ability to counter the deadly efficiency they could have in those sets.