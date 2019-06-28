Marquise Goodwin Makes Must-See Catch off an Elephant [WATCH]

Marquise Goodwin isn’t playing it safe this offseason. No, the San Francisco 49ers receiver who’s known for his big-play ability is looking to land on the highlight reel with his antics off the gridiron.

Goodwin posted a video on his Instagram Friday leaping off the back of an elephant to making a pair of catches before splashing into the water. The dramatic music is a perfect added effect.

Goodwin competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in the long jump, so he knows a thing or two about getting some air.

Goodwin has spent a good chunk of his offseason hanging out with exotic animals at the Myrtle Beach Safari. He’s posted pictures and videos cuddling up with cheetahs and cruising in swimming pools with tigers.

Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, aren’t just doing it for the photo op though. They’re using some of the videos to raise awareness for the animals, specifically the tiger. Here’s what the duo had to say about their pool buddy in the video:

“The tiger stands as the last great sentinel of the forest, if we lose the tiger we will lose a piece of ourselves forever. But if we save the Tiger we could save the world, in order for the tiger to survive it needs clean clear skies, pristine lakes and rivers, wide open spaces, plentiful prey animals, and most importantly it needs you, people who care! Therefore if we save the Tiger, we save the world.”

Some of the 49ers fans and players responded with concern, including fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who commented on the video of Goodwin next to the tiger.

“Bruhhh!!! I absolutely thought that was photoshopped until the end!,” he wrote.

Goodwin led the 49ers in receiving in 2017 with 962 yards, coming up just short of his first 1,000-yard season in the league. Goodwin will be looking to bounce back this season — his seventh in the NFL — after battling injuries last season. He finished with just 23 catches for 395 yards.