Memorial Tournament Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

Germany’s Martin Kaymer is having his best weekend of golf in about five years. The 34-year old from Dusseldorf is currently 15-under par and two strokes ahead of Adam Scott entering the final day of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

He shot a round of 66 at Muirfield Village Golf Club, hitting birdies at the third, ninth, 11th, 13th, 15th and 16th holes. It is the lowest 54-hole score of the German’s career. Kaymer won the U.S. Open in 2014 and the PGA Championship in 2010, but is now sitting at just No. 186 in the world rankings.

It has him thinking about a hefty paycheck if he maintains his performance on Sunday. The Memorial purse is set for $9.1 million, with the winner’s share coming in at $1.638 million, according to GNN. This is an increase of about $300,000 from last year, which was won by Bryson DeChambeau.

Here’s how the top-20 pays out:

1. $1,638,000

2. $982,800

3. $618,800

4. $436,800

5. $364,000

6. $327,600

7. $304,850

8. $282,100

9. $263,900

10. $245,700

11. $227,500

12. $209,300

13. $191,100

14. $172,900

15. $163,800

16. $154,700

17. $145,600

18. $136,500

19. $127,400

20. $118,300

Martin Kaymer Career Earnings

Since turning pro in 2005, Kaymer has earned $10,607,059 on the PGA Tour. The majority of those winnings have come courtesy of his 2014 wins at the U.S. Open ($1.62 million) and the Players Championship (1.8 million), as well as his PGA Championship in 2010 ($1.35 million).

In addition to his PGA winnings, he has earned a bulk of money off of his 13 other titles on the international circuit and the 2014 PGA Grand Slam of Golf. According to Yahoo Sports, those victories and his other international performances boost his career earnings to $30,217,648.

He is currently low on the 2019 PGA Tour Money List. He ranks at No. 187, as he has earned just $179,889 over eight events. A win in Ohio this weekend should see him vault into the top-100, as well as give him momentum for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in two weeks.

He tees off at 1:50 p.m. EST alongside Scott. Early coverage starts at noon on the Golf Channel, and CBS picks up live coverage at 2:30 p.m.