Grizzlies Roster & Starting Lineup 2019 With Ja Morant After Mike Conley Trade

It is a new era for the Memphis Grizzlies after the team traded Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies are receiving a package including Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder and draft picks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Utah is sending Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and draft compensation to Memphis for Mike Conley Jr., league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.

The move comes just a few months after the Grizzlies traded Marc Gasol to the Raptors prior to the trade deadline. This means the Grizzlies are in full rebuild mode after shipping out the core of their team for the last decade. Here is a look at the projected Grizzlies roster and starting lineup after the trade.

Grizzlies Roster & Starting Lineup 2019-20

C: Jonas Valanciunas, Tyler Zeller, Joakim Noah, Ivan Rabb

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr., Chandler Parsons, Yuta Watanabe

SF: Jae Crowder, Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks, CJ Miles, Julian Washburn

SG: Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Justin Holiday, Avery Bradley,

PG: Ja Morant*, Delon Wright, Jevon Carter

*Ja Morant is expected to be the Grizzlies selection with No. 2 pick.

The Mike Conley Trade Essentially Confirmed the Grizzlies Are Drafting Ja Morant

The Conley trade points to the wide expectation that the Grizzlies are going to draft Ja Morant at No. 2. Morant now becomes the team’s franchise point guard, and the Conley deal allows them to get his massive contract off the books. Conley still has two years left on his deal and is slated to make $32.5 million next season, per Spotrac.