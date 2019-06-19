Mike Conley Contract: How Much Will New Jazz Guard Make?

The Memphis Grizzlies own the No. 2 pick in tomorrow’s NBA Draft. With Murray State’s Ja Morant on the board, the franchise looks to have made room in the backcourt by trading franchise star point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz.

Per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Utah sent Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver to the Grizzlies. Now, the Jazz will have a guard duo of Conley and burgeoning star Donovan Mitchell.

Conley, a former No. 4 draft pick out of Ohio State in 2007, has spent his entire career in Memphis. He averaged 21.1 points per game last season, and has posted a 14.9 point and 5.7 assist average for his career.

Utah sending a package of players including forwards Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver, along with draft picks, to Memphis, league sources said. https://t.co/SyPureBNcx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2019

This production earned him a 5-year, $152 million contract in 2016. He will be entering the fourth year of his deal next season, and he has an early termination clause next summer. He is set to make $32,511,623 for 2019-20.

He is currently scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The details of this deal are still being updated at this time.