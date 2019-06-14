Jaguars Say Nick Foles is Better Than Blake Bortles

Nick Foles is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether it’s winning Super Bowls in Philadelphia or throwing darts at minicamp in Jacksonville.

The former Eagles quarterback has made quite the first impression on his new Jaguars teammates. Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash couldn’t stop praising the way Foles was challenging the defense with his big, accurate arm. “That sucker can throw the ball a long ways down the field,” he said.

Like others have, DC Todd Wash points to QB Nick Foles as the reason the offense has hit a few more big plays during the offseason program. “That sucker can throw the ball a long ways down the field.” #Jaguars — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) June 13, 2019

The halo around Foles has extended to the defenders he’s going up against at minicamp. Linebacker Myles Jack had to bite his tongue when talking about the quarterback. Well, he almost bit it. Jack kind of chomped down when (accidentally) comparing him to Blake Bortles. It’s been a common theme throughout OTAs and minicamp.

“It’s definitely more chal— I’m not gonna do that, it’s challenging” – Myles Jack on facing Foles daily lmao — Harry Montana (@AlfieBCC) June 12, 2019

Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye threw undeniable shade at Bortles, not thinly veiled at all.

“It’s frustrating because you have a really good quarterback and it’s certain plays we were making in past years where you’re there and you make the right breaks and everything, but the ball is only where the receiver can catch it,” Bouye told reporters. “We weren’t seeing that a lot in the past and it’s only going to make us better.”

The mild-mannered Foles has gone about his business in a vacuum, much as he did in Philadelphia. He has been enjoying the happy reunion with former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DiFilippo. The two were together and shared a special bond during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. DiFilippo, now the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville, says Foles’ presence has been “great for everybody.” While the Jaguars offense isn’t identical to what Foles ran with the Eagles, there are certain similarities.

“It’s probably 50 or 60 percent the same, 50 percent maybe,” Foles told reporters. “There is a lot of new. I always love a lot of new because you get to talk about different concepts. That allows my football knowledge to grow.”

Count defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey as two more Jaguars totally aboard the Foles’ hype train, too. The Super Bowl MVP can do no wrong in their eyes. It seems like everything Foles touches turns to gold these days.

"The thing I love about this year is it really comes down to Nick Foles" Calais Campbell and the Jags are rallying around the former Super Bowl MVP, per @Rapsheet pic.twitter.com/Qi9zXy9k6X — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) June 5, 2019

There is a statue of him outside Lincoln Financial Field for a reason. His old team will get a close up of Foles leading his new team on August 15 when the Eagles travel down to Jacksonville for a preseason game. Bring Kleenex. That pre-game embrace between Foles and Carson Wentz will be emotional.

