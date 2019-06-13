NBA Finals: Raptors ‘Jurassic Park’ Open For Game 6 Despite Bad Weather

Toronto Raptors fans won’t let rainy weather keep them from witnessing history. Although if lighting strikes it could be a different story.

Reports earlier in the day out of Toronto indicated the team’s now legendary “Jurassic Park” NBA Finals watch party for Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors could be moved indoors due to inclement weather, with heavy rains and lightning expected in the area.

However, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday afternoon that the park would be open to the tens of thousands of Raptors fans hoping to see their team win their first NBA title. Doors are set to open at 7 p.m. local time.

“The Raptors tailgate events in Maple Leaf Square are a long-standing tradition for our fans and we look forward to that tradition continuing for tonight’s historic game,” the statement read via CP24.com.

The group said the contingency plan is to move the fans into Scotiabank Arena if conditions “impact the safety of our fans.”

It’s the second game in a row where thousands of the Toronto faithful will have to brave the rain. But their commitment to the cause has been impressive. As much was noted by Toronto Mayor John Tory to CP24.com.

“It is beyond comprehension that people are down here huddled under these makeshift tents for hours on end,” Tory said. “It is cold, it is rainy, it has been such a terrible spring but they (fans) have been here week after week, day after day. They really are the greatest fans in sports.”

Raptors fans are hoping they won’t have to go back into Scotiabank Arena this season — whether it’s for rain or to see their team play a Game 7 against Warriors.

In a hockey crazed country, the Raptors have managed to make some headway this postseason with fans. According to a report, 50 percent of the population in Canada have watched the Raptors Finals series with the Warriors.

According to bookmaker.eu, the Warriors are -140 to win Game 6, while the Raptors are at -350 to win the series.

Golden State is playing without the services of star Kevin Durant, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5. But oddsmakers might be playing up the narrative of the Warriors playing their final game in Oracle Arena in Oakland — win or lose.

After 47 years in Oakland, next season the Golden State Warriors are moving to a new arena across the bay in San Francisco.

If the series is extended, the Raptors will host Game 7 on Sunday.