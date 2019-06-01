Oddsmakers have interesting take on how the Browns’ season will go

Once upon a time, betting on the Cleveland Browns to win the Super Bowl was the worst bet in all of sports.

At one point, even betting on the Browns to make the playoffs — or win a game — was a long shot.

But now, the Browns are a legit Super Bowl contender after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt in the offseason to combine forces with a young core than includes Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett.

The Browns have even been the second most bet on team to win the Super Bowl this offseason, behind only the Chicago Bears.

Yes, you read that correctly.

This has led to oddsmakers posting some interesting lines and there may be an opportunity to capitalize. Currently, Oddschecker has the Browns listed at +1,500 to win the Super Bowl.

“How times have changed,” Oddschecker spokesman Pete Watt said. “It wasn’t long ago when the Browns were nothing but a punchline but thanks to shrewd moves drafting and some bold personnel moves they’re now one of the most fancied teams in the league.

“Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry have a swagger that is unrivaled in the NFL and with Njoku, Chubb and, at some point, Hunt, mixed in; they’re flat out dangerous.”

Here are some of the most intriguing lines, courtesy of Oddschecker.

Regular Season Wins: 9.5 (+125)

Once a team starts treading around the double-digit win mark, they’re a legit contender. That’s exactly where this line has the Browns.

With the AFC North as a whole taking a hit in the offseason and the Browns loading up, I’d be comfortable taking the over.

Cleveland also has some very winnable matchups against Miami, Arizona, Buffalo and the New York Jets on the schedule. With wins in those games, the Browns would be nearly half way there.

To Win AFC North (+135)

The last time the Browns won the AFC North was in 1989 — back before many of the players on the roster were even born.

Could that change this year?

Pittsburgh has lost some major talent with the departures of Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, Baltimore has a quarterback that we are unsure can throw the ball with any consistency, and Cincinnati might be one of the worst teams in the league.

If there was a window for the Browns, this is it.

Odell Beckham Jr. Over 1,100 Receiving Yards (-142)

The Browns making the move to bring over Beckham from New York was one of — if not the — biggest move of the NFL offseason.

The Browns gave up a first and third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to land OBJ from the Giants, which still felt like a little bit of a steal due to Beckham’s game-breaking ability.

He’s averaged just a shade over 92 yards per game in his career, going over the 1,300-yard barrier his first three seasons and recording double digit touchdowns.

But Beckham has played in just 16 games the last two seasons — four in 2017 and 12 last season, managing 1,354 yards receiving in the two years combined.

Beckham has escaped New York and the expiring arm of Eli Manning. Now in a new situation with a young gunslinger in Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball, two up-and-coming offensive-minded coaches calling the plays and a crew of pass-catchers around him that will prevent game-planning against him, OBJ should thrive.

