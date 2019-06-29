Odell Beckham’s Insane Off-the-Grid Training Revealed [WATCH]

Odell Beckham’s off-the-grid offseason training regiment is no joke. Videos posted by “The Footwork King” Rischad Whitfield show the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver is putting in some major work.

For the past week, Whitfield has posted videos of Beckham refining the parts of his game related to footwork. In a post, Whitfield said he’s working with Beckham on foot-speed, quick-twitch and press releases.

“We are training at 8,000-feet above sea level as well. Some of y’all won’t understand how difficult the air is up here to breathe in and we’ve been up here training in it for two weeks! Straight Savage sh–!”

Beckham dropped a tip with a cryptic message on his Instagram saying he’s was going away until July 1 for what he called “boot camp.”

“Going away till July 1st,” the message read. “Don’t hit me unless it’s beyond urgent. Preciate the love always. Time to lock in! Bootcamp. See ya’ll soon.”

Beckham broke his off-the-grid approach with a series of tweets, but it doesn’t seem to have slowed his training one bit.

Previously, Whitfield posted about OBJ’s warmup, which included 100 catches out of the jug machine at 50 mph.

Beckham is doing his best to prepare for Baker Mayfield’s fastball. He made headlines this offseason at Browns minicamp saying that catching balls from Mayfield was “completely different” than what he was used to.

“I have to get adjusted to the speed because he’s got an arm,” Beckham said. “He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching him from the first day, it was like: ‘Wow, this is completely different.’”

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and has caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games so far in his career.

