Odell Beckham Jr. Makes One-Handed Grab At Minicamp [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. is proving he was worth the wait.

After being a very limited participant in the Cleveland Browns offseason workouts, the team’s new No. 1 option has been impressive at mandatory minicamp, which started Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

If there were any worries about how OBJ was keeping himself in shape, he answered them in a hurry. On Wednesday, Beckham showed off some of the skills that make him a threat to be the No. 1 wide receiver in all of football — including his patented one-handed grab.

A one-handed OBJ catch in individual drills at #Browns minicamp pic.twitter.com/mgPLl8Qgkj — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 5, 2019

Last year in the New York Giant’s anemic Eli Manning-led offense, Beckham managed 77 catches on 80 catchable targets for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns, according to PFF. He did that playing in just 12 games.

With Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball and more help around him, OBJ should be in for a career year if he stays healthy. Just look at that footwork!

OBJ running through a drill. #Browns are inside today pic.twitter.com/0hRvX8Yvpl — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 5, 2019

The intensity was not cranked up to 11 for for the first day of camp, but Cleveland corner T.J. Carrie simply had no chance on this play and probably came away relieved that No. 13 is on his side now.

Beckham is expected to speak to the media following practice on Wednesday.