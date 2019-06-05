Odell Beckham Jr. Makes One-Handed Grab At Minicamp [WATCH]

@MaryKayCabot Odell Beckham Jr. at Cleveland Browns minicamp.

Odell Beckham Jr. is proving he was worth the wait.

After being a very limited participant in the Cleveland Browns offseason workouts, the team’s new No. 1 option has been impressive at mandatory minicamp, which started Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

If there were any worries about how OBJ was keeping himself in shape, he answered them in a hurry. On Wednesday, Beckham showed off some of the skills that make him a threat to be the No. 1 wide receiver in all of football — including his patented one-handed grab.

Last year in the New York Giant’s anemic Eli Manning-led offense, Beckham managed  77 catches on 80 catchable targets for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns, according to PFF. He did that playing in just 12 games.

With Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball and more help around him, OBJ should be in for a career year if he stays healthy. Just look at that footwork!

 

The intensity was not cranked up to 11 for for the first day of camp, but Cleveland corner T.J. Carrie simply had no chance on this play and probably came away relieved that No. 13 is on his side now.

Beckham is expected to speak to the media following practice on Wednesday.

 

Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Up To Speed

The Browns are installing a new offense this season under the direction of coordinator Todd Monken, who came over from Tampa Bay in the offseason. While with the Bucs, Monken helped build the best passing offense in the league.

Kitchens will still call the plays, but Monken’s offense philosophy sounds like something Beckham can get behind.

“I like having fun. I don’t know why it has to feel like such drudgery all the time,” Monken said. “Who needs more 5-yard plays? How can we be explosive? That’s what the game is about, man. People like big plays. I like big plays.”

Kitchens maintained that Beckham missed “a lot” by attending only one of nine of the Browns OTAs, but doesn’t think learning the offense will be a problem.

“He didn’t really miss as much as you really think because he’s been studying every night just like these other guys,” Kitchens said. “He just hasn’t been here … He felt it more compatible for his body to get in good shape and be at the best he could be when he got here. Would I have like him here? Yes. No doubt. I want everybody here. But he didn’t have to be here, it’s voluntary.’’

