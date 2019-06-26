Odell Beckham Jr. & Zendaya: Did Browns Star & Actress Date?

Odell Beckham Jr. is never one to stray far from the spotlight, and the NFL wide receiver is set for a starring role in the Cleveland Browns offense this season.

Zendaya — whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman — has seen her star rise in the Hollywood ranks in recent years, most recently through Marvel’s blockbuster Spider-Man franchise and HBO’s new teen drama Euphoria.

But have the two bonafide stars ever dated?

In 2016, they were spotted at a New York Knicks game on the sideline together, which initially sparked dating rumors. However, Zendaya said that she hadn’t even gone to the game with Beckham, saying that their seats were simply just next to each other.

“It happens all the time,” she actress to Extra following the rumors. “Literally, if I show up anywhere with anyone, that automatically happens. It’s funny, because I didn’t go there with him, actually. He just happened to be there as well. I didn’t know he was going to be there. Immediately when I saw him I was like, ‘Oh, dang it!'”

The rumors extend prior to their NBA sideline coincidence, with reports that the Beckham and Zendaya were spending quite a bit of time together at a Grammy’s after party.

However, in a video from TMZ, Zendaya’s dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, squashed the rumors.

“What relationship,” he said, after Beckham, 26, and Zendaya, 22, entered a car together in front of him. “There’s no relationship.”

He responded saying he was absolutely chaperoning the exchange between the two adding, “when you see my daughter out on a date without me, it’s a relationship.”

Zendaya further put to rest the rumors in another TMZ clip while walking her dog.

“That was just my homie,” Zendaya said. “We hang out one time and it became a lot. But it’s fine.”

The last time the two were spotted together was in a Paris airport, when Zendaya snuck up on OBJ to give him a hug. It seemed to be just another conincidence, with both likely being in town for Paris Fashion Week.

The two have likely bonded over fashion. Beckham is known as one of the more fashionable players in the NFL, even wearing a much talked-about kilt to the Met Gala this year.

“I told them no off the rip,” Beckham told GQ when asked about the kilt. “I was like, ‘There’s no chance I’m wearing that. On the way here I was like, ‘Can you make sure they bring it just in case? I might just do it just to do it.”

Beckham ended up going with the kilt while Zendaya was spotted wearing a light-up Cinderella gown by Tommy Hilfiger at the same event.