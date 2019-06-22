Odell Beckham Jr. Delivers Twitter Rant Following Giants Comments

Odell Beckham Jr.’s off the grid approach to his training didn’t last long.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver snapped on a fan on Twitter who disparaged him for his recent remarks about his former team, the New York Giants. He then proceeded on a long rant venting about his issues.

“Losing mad respect. We gave you a platform,” the fan wrote. Beckham swiftly responded saying: “GOD GAVE ME A PLATFORM. Period …”

OBJ followed up the tweet saying, “No point in arguing. I’ve moved on.” However, that wasn’t the end of his thoughts on the issue — not even close.

“Key word…. ‘anymore.’ Nuff said,” Beckham added in his long line of Saturday afternoon Tweets. “Everyone have a blessed day! I’m gettin better let’s all do that in every which way we can! LUV.”

A year after signing the largest wide receiver deal in NFL history, Beckham was traded from the Giants to the Browns in the offseason. The blockbuster deal sent first- and third-round picks and safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in exchange for the Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

After seemingly getting it out of his system, Beckham took a more measured approach when reflecting on his time with his former team.

“I’m thankful GOD gave me and opportunity to play my first years where he did. I’m thankful for every memory and experience I had there. The good and the bad. I’m thankful for every hater and supporter, for every fan. I will always have luv 4 that place. But we ALL have moved on.”

“Im thankful for God and another chance to do what I love, with new memories and experiences to be made,” he continued. “Im excited for this opportunity. I’m thankful for life and evening blessing god has bestowed upon me.”

Beckham continued the rant for a few more tweets but got to the heart of his point with the hashtag, #WEWORKIN.

Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Couldn’t Reach Potential’ With Giants

In an interview with Complex UK as part of his “OBJ Euro Tour,” Beckham had some harsh words about his divorce from his former team, which is what has Giants fans heated at their former star.

“I can’t wait to get going. I just felt with the Giants I was stuck at a place that wasn’t working for me anymore,” Beckham told Complex in the interview. “I felt like I wasn’t going to be able to reach my potential there; mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn’t see it happening there. So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit. I’m just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role.”

Beckham also appeared to throw some shade at his former quarterback, Eli Manning, earlier this offseason. At Browns minicamp, he noted the zip Baker Mayfield had on the ball was “completely different” than what he was used to.

“I’m going to have to get adjusted to the speed because he’s got an arm,” Beckham said. “He’s throwing that ball hard, so just catching it from him from the first day it was like, ‘Wow, this is completely different.’ It just takes time. Again we play in September, so it’s a good thing.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He’s Going Off The Grid For Training

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver dropped a cryptic message on his Instagram on this week saying he’s going away until July 1 for what he’s calling “boot camp.” That obviously didn’t last long — less than a week.

“Going away till July 1st,” the message read. “Don’t hit me unless it’s beyond urgent. Preciate the love always. Time to lock in! Bootcamp. See ya’ll soon.”

OBJ has played in all 16 games just once in his NFL career and is coming off two seasons where he missed a combined 16 games — four last year with a quad ailment and 12 the year before with a fractured ankle.

