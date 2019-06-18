O.J. Simpson Prefers Mayfield to Mahomes in Fantasy Football in Tweet

O.J. Simpson joined Twitter last week with a message stating he had a “little gettin’ even” to do. Apparently, that process is starting with fantasy football predictions.

The former NFL running back, as well as ex-con, mused Tuesday in a tweet stating that he once preferred Patrick Mahomes as his No. 1 pick, but due to uncertainty about Tyreek Hill’s future in Kansas City, Simpson stated his preference for Baker Mayfield or Todd Gurley.

While Hill is no longer under criminal investigation for alleged domestic violence against his 3-year old son, the NFL could still issue him a suspension, as SI.com points out.

When you read through the comments on Simpson’s tweet below, many comments pointed out the irony of the former husband of the slain Nicole Brown Simpson being worried about the legal status of Hill.

Taking an early look at fantasy football. @PatrickMahomes was my clear #1 but with @cheetah status still up in the air I am debating @bakermayfield or @TG3II. What do you think? Am I missing someone? — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 18, 2019

Simpson caused social media waves when he initially signed up for Twitter, amassing over 700,000 followers and counting. After the “gettin’ even” comment, the sister of Ron Goldman, the other murder victim alongside Brown Simpson, fired back.

“If he feels he needs to ‘get even,’ he is invited to join me on my podcast Confronting: O.J. Simpson Opens a New Window. , where I welcome him to voice what he claims are ‘setting the record straight,’” Kim Goldman stated, noting, “If my first three episodes have upset him, just wait until he hears the remaining episodes.”

As far as the actual fantasy football predictions go, Mahomes is the No. 1 quarterback on Matthew Berry’s ESPN board, while Mayfield is No. 6. Gurley is the No. 7 overall running back.

Mahomes set the gridiron on fire last season with 5,097 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Meanwhile, Mayfield tossed for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over less starts.

Gurley ran for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns, but it’s been recently reported by CBS Sports that the Rams back has “arthritic components in his knee.”

Now that the 72-year old Simpson is on social media, he can continue to make bold projections for fantasy football. Just don’t be surprised by the negative feedback.