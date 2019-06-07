Patriots’ Josh Gordon Reveals He’s in Foxborough [PHOTO]

The New England Patriots had a busy past few days, from the first stages of preparing for the 2019 NFL season to celebrating yet another Super Bowl victory. On Thursday night, the team received their rings for winning last year’s Super Bowl, and the impressive reveal drew plenty of attention.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that the Patriots had a private party at owner Robert Kraft’s residence to celebrate the title and receive their Super Bowl LIII championship rings. The team revealed a photo of their rings on Twitter and they’re pretty incredible.

The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

This party was held after the final day of mandatory minicamp, which ran from June 4-6. The Patriots have also held three different OTA sessions with another set for June 10-11, per NBC Sports.

Among all the excitement of the team receiving rings, another interesting storyline was the topic of suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon potentially being in attendance for the party. At the very least, he appears to have returned back home to Massachusetts on the very same day.

Patriots WR Josh Gordon Says He’s in Foxborough on Instagram

It’s unknown if Gordon was at the party, but based on his post on Instagram, which was revealed by Reddit user BoilingStorm269, it seems like a possibility. The wideout posted a photo while tagging his location as “Foxborough, Massachusetts” and adding a house emoji.

Gordon previously stepped away from the team on December 20 and posted a message citing the need to focus on his mental health via social media. He also thanked both Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level. I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health. I would like to thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization or their continued support. I want to thanks my fans for their support as well as I continue down the path getting back to 100%.” Gordon wrote.

Gordon played 11 games with the Patriots during the 2018 season and the news of his decision came days after the team’s Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Prior to the 2018 season, the 27-year-old wide receiver missed two full seasons due to suspensions and played in just 11 games from 2014 to 2018 while with the Browns.

Josh Gordon’s Suspension From NFL

While it’s unknown what a potential return timeline could look like for Gordon, the Patriots wideout was at a treatment facility in Gainesville, Florida previously, as NESN’s Doug Kyed reported. The NFL has suspended him indefinitely for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy, as NFL.com’s Kevin Patra detailed.

Earlier this offseason, the Boston Globe reported Gordon signed the restricted free agent tender which the Patriots placed on him. He’ll earn a base salary of $2.025 million if reinstated for the 2019 NFL season, which remains a major question mark currently. If a team were to sign the wideout away from New England, the Patriots would receive a second-round pick.

