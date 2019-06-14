Patriots Keeping Personnel Executive after Texans Drop Pursuit

The battle between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans over personnel executive Nick Caserio is over. Apparently, the Texans decided to tap out after the Pats filed tampering charges and are moving on.

The Houston Chronicle‘s John McClain, who initially reported the Texans’ request to interview Caserio, was the first to pass along the news of Houston relenting in its pursuit of the Patriots’ director of player personnel.

Texans withdrawing pursuit of Caserio. Pats dropping tampering charges. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 14, 2019

According to Texans owner Cal McNair, a clause in Caserio’s contract compelled the team to back off trying to hire him as its general manager.

Statement from #Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair: pic.twitter.com/SRqedL5yfp — Texans PR (@TexansPR) June 14, 2019

Where Houston might go next in its GM search isn’t yet known. The team interviewed former NFL general managers Ray Farmer and Martin Mayhew before requesting permission from the Patriots to speak with Caserio.

If the Texans really want to be spicy, maybe they’ll ask to interview Monti Ossenfort, the Patriots’ director of college scouting. (Many thought he would’ve been in line to succeed Caserio if the personnel director gig had opened up.)