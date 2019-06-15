WATCH: Derek Carr’s Son Kills It at Golf & Raiders Visit Google

Looks like throwing footballs isn’t the only athletic talent that can be found in the Carr family. You can add golfing to that list as Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr’s son showed off some impressive golf skills. Derek Carr took to Twitter to show off his son’s ability.

Who would’ve thought that the little Carr boy had such a good short game? Derek Carr tagged The Masters and Tiger Woods, perhaps trying to show off his son’s talents to the best that professional golf has to offer. If the boy goes the route of his uncle or father, he’ll give up the clubs for a football, but maybe it’s time for the Carr’s to branch out. With the U.S. Open in full swing, Derek Carr chose a good time to show of his son’s talents.

Just like his parents, Carr has three sons in total and just recently welcomed one into the world.

Late last night my wife gave birth to our 3rd son Deakon Derek Carr! They are both completely healthy and doing great! Welcome to the family Deakon!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 17, 2019

The boy gene is strong in the Carr family as Derek’s brother David also has three boys out of four kids. If any of the Carr boys follow in their father’s footsteps, we could be seeing a lot of athletes named Carr in the future. Derek Carr is poised to have his biggest year in Oakland. He’s got a completely new receiving corps and a revamped offensive line.

Raiders Hosted at Google

While Derek Carr’s son stole the show for the day, some of the members of the Raiders were hosted by Google today. The Googleplex, Google’s HQ, is just a short drive away from Oakland, so a few Raiders rookies decided to pay a visit while they’re on vacation.

The fourth-overall pick in the 2019 draft Clelin Ferrell got to test out the fancy Google dance floor. Ferrell is hoping to breathe life into a Raiders pass rush that fared very poorly a year ago.

It is good for the young Raiders to start building camaraderie as most of them will likely be playing with each other for years to come. The Raiders are expecting some exciting things with 2019’s rookie class. Head coach Jon Gruden and company can only hope that they live up to the hype.

