One of the smartest basketball minds in the game and someone unafraid to hold back what they’re thinking, Rajon Rondo has provided some of the best insight as far as what, and why, things went wrong with the Lakers last season. While initially saying that the Anthony Davis trade rumors didn’t impact things all that much, Rondo has seemingly reflected on the season and come away with a slightly different feeling.

Once upon a time, Rondo had been a member of the Boston Celtics – an organization where he was at the center of trade talks for nearly his entire eight-year tenure. As a result, Rondo isn’t personally phased by trade rumors and understands that those things are a part of the game. However, in his article with Bleacher Report, Rondo admits that as a younger player you can get a bit rattled from trade talks.

Rajon Rondo Explains Rift Between LeBron James and Young Lakers

Beyond just saying that young players can take those talks the wrong way, Rondo went on to explain the role that a player like LeBron James has in those trade negotiations.

Bleacher Report – “Every guy on our team, LeBron was their favorite player growing up,” Rondo says. “Everyone had the shoes, his jersey. You’re the biggest fan in the world. It’s like you’re playing with MJ, and then you get there, and it’s like your mom and dad, or the person that you looked up to and idolized, doesn’t want you. And then to have that sitting in your gut, not knowing. Guys aren’t at the age where they can have a man-to-man conversation versus texting you. Everybody wants to text you: ‘How you doing? We cool?’ People don’t understand how to have a real conversation and talk out problems.”

Rondo brings up an excellent point in that the dynamic with a player like LeBron James, one who these young players idolized growing up, is completely different than a situation where the front office is simply trying to ship you off. As a result, it makes sense why the young core might have struggled to find confidence down the stretch after the trade rumors surfaced.

Coach Rondo on the Lakers One Day?

It is well known that Rondo wants to get into coaching once his playing days are done as he is one of the most cerebral players in the sport. Rondo went on to talk a bit about coaching in the playoffs.

“I could definitely coach in the playoffs, because it’s all about adjustments.” Rondo said, “Give me a couple of days to go back and figure out, ‘OK, what are you going to run?’ or ‘What do we need to run?’ I’m great at that.”

With Rondo’s playing days winding down, there is a chance we see him on the sidelines sooner rather than later. He likely still has at least 2-3 solid years left in the tank though and it will be interesting to see if the Lakers decide to bring him back as a veteran presence to groom into a potential coach one day.