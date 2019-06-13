Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 13

Welcome to Wednesday’s roundup of must-see sports headlines, highlighted by the St. Louis Blues hoisting their first Stanley Cup after taking down the Boston Bruins on the road in Game 7.

We also look back on Kevin Durant posting on social media following surgery on his Achilles and the Blues inspirational superfan Laila Anderson realizing her dream on the ice after the Blues won the Cup.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Thursday!

From Worst to First: St. Louis Blues Cap Improbable Run, Win First Stanley Cup



The St. Louis Blues completed one of the most improbable runs in NHL history on Wednesday night, defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to win their first Stanley Cup. No one would have believed you if you had told them in January when the team was dead last in the league, that they’d be hoisting the Cup on the season’s final night.

The resilient road warrior Blues shook off a Game 6 loss at home where they could have clinched the title in front of their home fans, and came out and scored twice in the first period of Game 7 in front of a hungry Boston crowd. Ryan O’Reilly, who was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead late in the first, which was followed by a goal by captain Alex Pietrangelo right before the first intermission.

Rookie goalie Jordan Binnington was brilliant, saving 32 of 33 shots that he faced, including a few critical ones early in the first period when the score was 0-0. The Blues would extend their lead to 4-0 in the third before the Bruins finally got on the board with 2:10 remaining in the game.

Blues coach Craig Berube would go on to say that everything they went through this season prepared them for this run. “I really believe that the adversity that they had to go through to make the playoffs, and that schedule, and winning all those games [in the regular season], that really set us up for the playoffs,” Berube said.

Blues fans waited 52 years for this title and reveled in grand fashion back in St. Louis with a sold-out watch party at their home arena, the Enterprise Center, and thousands more coming out for a viewing at the Cardinals’ Busch Stadium.

Pouring rain did not deter the Blues fans who showed up at Busch Stadium:

Watch the sold-out Enterprise Center rock when their team wins the Cup:

🗣 PLAY GLORIA ALL NIGHT LONG #StanleyCup@StLouisBlues fans were electric at the Enterprise Center watch party! (via @MJWinkler) pic.twitter.com/3e3dtbnPkb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 13, 2019

MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE DAY: Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington Makes Unreal Save Late in Game 7



Leading 2-0 with just over 11 minutes to go in the third period of Game 7, St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made an incredible pad save on a rebound attempt by Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom. The save was critical as it prevented the Bruins from cutting the lead to one and having their crowd get fully back into the game for the final stretch.

The 25-year-old Binnington saved one of his best games for the biggest stage, stopping 32 of 33 shots he faced in the Stanley Cup clincher.

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Durant Takes to Instagram Following Successful Surgery on his Achilles

Kevin Durant hopped on Instagram following his surgery to confirm the news we all had expected – that the superstar had, in fact, ruptured his Achilles during Monday’s NBA Finals game.

Durant posted a photo of him in a hospital bed and said that the “surgery was today and it was a success.” He also mentioned that he wanted to be on the court the other night to help his teammates.

“Like I said Monday, I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I’m proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I’m proud my brothers got the W.”

MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Blues Superfan Laila Anderson Celebrates With Team, Kisses Stanley Cup

Laila Anderson got to live out a fairytale on Wednesday night, and wow was it special to see. The 11-year-old St. Louis Blues superfan who is battling hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), was cleared by her doctors to attend Game 7 in Boston (see the emotional video below as her mother tells her the news).

Anderson met Blues defenseman Colton Parayko at a Children’s Hospital event last October and has inspired the team on their run to the Stanley Cup so it was only fitting that she was there in person to experience them winning their first championship.

The season ended the way Laila and the Blues could have only dreamed a few months ago, with Anderson on the ice having the chance to kiss the Stanley Cup. These are the stories that make sports great.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP FOR TODAY

NBA FINALS GAME 6: Warriors vs. Raptors

The Golden State Warriors’ improbable comeback late in Game 5 gave their fans one final game at Oracle Arena on Thursday night. They’ll now look to extend the series to a Game 7, while the Raptors will get another shot at winning their first championship.

Time: 9pm ET

TV: ABC

Series: Raptors lead 3-2

U.S. OPEN GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and a host of the world’s top golfers will look to dethrone the two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka as the U.S. Open gets underway on Thursday from iconic Pebble Beach.

Time: 12:30pm ET (FS1), 7:30pm (FOX)