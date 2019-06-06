Drake’s Diss Destroys Klay! Your MUST SEE Sports Headlines

Revenge is a dish best served on Instagram? Drake stepped up his trash talk on social media with Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors following the Toronto Raptors’ huge win Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

TOP STORY: Sharpshooting Raptors Slam Warriors, Drake Claps Back at Klay Thompson

When your team performs the way the Raptors did on Wednesday night, I guess you’re allowed to talk (at least for one night). The Toronto Raptors shot the lights out at Oracle Arena, making 17 three-pointers in their 123-109 Game 3 win over the banged-up Golden State Warriors. The Raptors overcame a career playoff-high 47 points by Stephen Curry to take a 2-1 series lead and move to within two wins of their first NBA title.

It was an admirable performance by Curry, who put the Warriors on his back, as they were without the services of both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. However, they could not stop the Raptors hot shooting, as Kawhi Leonard netted 30 points, Kyle Lowry made five three-pointers for 23 points and Danny Green drilled six threes for 18 points.

Although he was not spotted at the game on Wednesday night, Drake capitalized on the big Raptors win by taking advantage of an opportunity to chirp back at Klay Thompson. Following their dramatic win in Game 2, Thompson and Durant engaged in trash talk with Drake on their way back to the locker room. “Weren’t talking tonight were ya?… That was light work too,” said Thompson.

“Weren’t talking tonight were ya? With your bum a*s.” Klay & KD had some words for Drake as they emerged from the locker room to greet their teammates after the Game 2 victory. @kron4news #DubNation | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hGlIM17KA2 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 3, 2019

Drake struck back on Wednesday night following his team’s monster performance by posting a photo of Klay on his Instagram story, which you can see below.

The photo features a blurry-eyed Thompson partying in Las Vegas in 2016. In the post, Drake writes, “Stay Golden my friends…goodnight.”

I can’t wait to see what Game 4 will bring.

Drake claps back at Klay 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7dbw2LrQQQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 6, 2019

MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE DAY: Van Vleet Delivers the Dagger in Game 3

With the Warriors trying to inch closer in the final two minutes, it was Fred VanVleet who put Game 3 out of reach with a rainbow three-pointer from deep over a fast-closing Draymond Green. The play was sparked by Kawhi Leonard’s splitting of a double team and kick back to VanVleet, who did what he’s been doing for the last couple weeks: making clutch shots.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Paul Pierce Admits Why He Needed a Wheelchair in the NBA Finals

Eleven years to the day, Paul Pierce came clean as to why he needed a wheelchair in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals. Boston Celtics fans feared the worst when they saw their star player go down with an apparent significant leg injury in the third quarter. His teammates carried him off the court and wheeled him into the locker room, but he made a prompt return just minutes later and sparked his team to a 98-88 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

For years there was speculation about what really happened that night, but prior to Wednesday’s Warriors and Raptors Game 3, Pierce admitted on ESPN’s NBA Countdown what had taken him off the court in such dramatic fashion.

"I just had to go to a bathroom."@paulpierce34 admits the only reason he left the 2008 Finals in a wheelchair was to go to the bathroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/oIUXgzDzT7 — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

This has to go down as the most epic bathroom break of all-time, right?

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Alex Rodriguez Calls His Shot With Jennifer Lopez Back in 1998

Video recently surfaced of Alex Rodriguez from back in 1998, when he was in his early twenties, telling a reporter that his dream date would be Jennifer Lopez. “Hopefully you can find me a date with her,” said Rodriguez.

Kudos to A-Rod for shooting his shot and following through. The power couple recently got engaged in March.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

"He reached over and put his hands on me for no reason then he said a couple vulgar words to me … hopefully they ban him from all NBA games ever." —Kyle Lowry to @notthefakeSVP on a fan who pushed him after he fell into the crowd pic.twitter.com/2BdmdUahF8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2019

