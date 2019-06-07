Your MUST SEE Sports Headlines for Today, June 7

Welcome to your morning roundup of must-see sports headlines.
Today, a controversial no-call leads to a pivotal goal in the Stanley Cup Finals, an MLB infielder makes one of the best plays of the entire year, Klay Thompson gears up to return to the Warriors’ lineup, and more.
Let’s get started!
TOP STORY: Controversial No-Call Leads to Game-Deciding Goal in the NHL Finals
Leading 1-0 halfway through the third period, the St. Louis Blues capitalized on a controversial no-call and netted what would ultimately prove to be the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Questionable calls have marred this year’s postseason, with this one being no exception. Replays show that St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak clearly trips Boston Bruins center Noel Acciari but the referees looked past it letting the play carry on, which led to David Perron’s goal. Acciari would end up saying after the game that the call was “embarrassing.” Following the goal, Boston fans littered the ice in protest with bottles and towels.
With the win, the St. Louis Blues take a 3-2 series lead and are just one win shy of hoisting their first Stanley Cup. They will get their first opportunity to do so at home on Sunday night, with Game 6 scheduled for 8pm ET.
Read the full recap here.
MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE DAY: Francisco Lindor Flashes Some Serious Leather
Indians gold glove shortstop Francisco Lindor made an early web gem candidate of the year on Thursday afternoon when he absolutely robbed Jorge Polanco of a base hit in the fifth inning. With a runner on first, Lindor was playing close to the second base bag when Polanco hit a laser that looked like it was destined for the outfield, but Lindor somehow backhanded it when it was passing by him and then flipped to second baseman Jason Kipnis for the force out.
SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Pirates Wear Superhero Costumes for Road Trip
In the something you don’t see every day category, the Pittsburgh Pirates were in full superhero gear on Thursday, as they took off for a trip to Milwaukee.
They were all covered, from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Batman to Buzz Lightyear.
I’d be very afraid if I were the Brewers this weekend.
DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines
- Warriors investor Mark Stevens banned for one season for pushing Kyle Lowry
- Kevin Durant out for Game 4, but Thompson expected to play
- Dallas Keuchel signs with Atlanta Braves, per report
- Sources: Eagles sign Carson Wentz to 4 year, $128M extension
- Nets trade Crabbe to Hawks, clear cap space for free agents
WHAT’S ON TAP
NBA Finals: Game 4
Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
Date: Tonight (Friday)
Time: 9pm ET
TV: ABC
Series: Raptors lead 2-1
French Open Tennis: Men’s Semifinals
Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal
Date: Today (Friday)
Time: 7am ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
FIFA Women’s World Cup
France vs. South Korea (Opening Match)
Date: Today (Friday)
Time: 3pm ET
TV: Fox Sports 1