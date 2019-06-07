Your MUST SEE Sports Headlines for Today, June 7

Welcome to your morning roundup of must-see sports headlines.

Today, a controversial no-call leads to a pivotal goal in the Stanley Cup Finals, an MLB infielder makes one of the best plays of the entire year, Klay Thompson gears up to return to the Warriors’ lineup, and more.

TOP STORY: Controversial No-Call Leads to Game-Deciding Goal in the NHL Finals



Leading 1-0 halfway through the third period, the St. Louis Blues capitalized on a controversial no-call and netted what would ultimately prove to be the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Questionable calls have marred this year’s postseason, with this one being no exception. Replays show that St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak clearly trips Boston Bruins center Noel Acciari but the referees looked past it letting the play carry on, which led to David Perron’s goal. Acciari would end up saying after the game that the call was “embarrassing.” Following the goal, Boston fans littered the ice in protest with bottles and towels.

With the win, the St. Louis Blues take a 3-2 series lead and are just one win shy of hoisting their first Stanley Cup. They will get their first opportunity to do so at home on Sunday night, with Game 6 scheduled for 8pm ET.

MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE DAY: Francisco Lindor Flashes Some Serious Leather

We just scheduled jaw reconstruction surgery for tomorrow morning. You might want to do the same.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/topU4VKx0q — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 7, 2019

Indians gold glove shortstop Francisco Lindor made an early web gem candidate of the year on Thursday afternoon when he absolutely robbed Jorge Polanco of a base hit in the fifth inning. With a runner on first, Lindor was playing close to the second base bag when Polanco hit a laser that looked like it was destined for the outfield, but Lindor somehow backhanded it when it was passing by him and then flipped to second baseman Jason Kipnis for the force out.

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Pirates Wear Superhero Costumes for Road Trip

Whole squad ready ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fYJG1Px6xu — Cole Tucker (@cotuck) June 6, 2019

In the something you don’t see every day category, the Pittsburgh Pirates were in full superhero gear on Thursday, as they took off for a trip to Milwaukee.

They were all covered, from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Batman to Buzz Lightyear.

Feeling SUPER on our way to Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/PbyROb0JxM — Pirates (@Pirates) June 6, 2019

I’d be very afraid if I were the Brewers this weekend.

WHAT’S ON TAP

Toronto Raptors at Golden State WarriorsTonight (Friday)9pm ETABCRaptors lead 2-1

French Open Tennis: Men’s Semifinals

Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal

Date: Today (Friday)

Time: 7am ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

FIFA Women’s World Cup

France vs. South Korea (Opening Match)

Date: Today (Friday)

Time: 3pm ET

TV: Fox Sports 1