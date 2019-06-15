Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 15

Welcome to Friday’s roundup of must-see sports headlines, highlighted by American Gary Woodland vaulting to the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose within striking distance as the tournament heads into the weekend.

We also look back on the Indians’ Jake Bauers capping his cycle in a big way, Patrick Reed blowing up on 18 and snapping his golf club in half, and who else but Drake delivering the line of the day following the Raptors championship-clinching Game 6 win.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

TOP MOMENT OF THE DAY: Gary Woodland Rises to Lead at U.S. Open With Big Names Chasing in Contention



For the second straight day at the U.S. Open, the winds were down at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, allowing players to make their moves. The one who made the biggest move of the day was 35-year-old American Gary Woodland who shot a bogey-free, 6-under 65 to vault himself to the top of the leaderboard. Woodland’s 36-hole total of 9-under par (133 total strokes) beat Tiger Woods’ mark of 134 for U.S. Opens played at Pebble Beach, and is good for a two-shot lead over 2013 champion Justin Rose who sits at 7-under par. Woodland capped his day with an incredible 50-foot putt on the par-4 ninth (his 18th hole of the day) for birdie.



Big-time names with firepower are within reach heading into the weekend. 2011 champion Rory McIlroy shot a 2-under 69 and is only four back of Woodland, while the two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka also shot a 2-under 69 to get himself into contention for a third consecutive title. He’ll begin his third round only five behind the leader.

Tiger Woods fought through another 18 at Pebble on Friday, recording 14 consecutive pars at one point but then had two costly bogeys to end with a round of 1-over 72. At even par for the tournament, he’ll begin his weekend a full nine strokes behind Woodland.

In a scary scene, a runaway golf cart ended up injuring several people near the 16th hole on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said a vendor drove the cart loaded with boxes to a concession stand and parked it. When the vendor got out of the vehicle, one of the boxes fell on the accelerator and caused it to move. According to an ESPN report, the injuries included a broken arm and a spinal injury.

Read the full round recap here.

MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE DAY: Indians’ Jake Bauers Blasts Home Run to Complete Cycle in Detroit

Jake Bauers is the first person to hit for the cycle in MLB since Shohei Ohtani did it … yesterday.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/p4qH4SkY6F — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 15, 2019

The Cleveland Indians’ Jake Bauers came up to the plate in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night needing a big fly to complete the cycle, and he delivered, homering to right field. The 23-year-old began his night with an RBI double in the second inning, then had an infield single and an RBI triple in a big fourth inning for the Indians, who would go on to win 13-4.

Bauers’ cycle comes just one night following the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani accomplishing the feat against the Rays. The last time two cycles occurred so close to each other was in 2008 when Adrian Beltre and Stephen Drew both accomplished it on the same day (September 1st).

MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Furious Patrick Reed Snaps Golf Club Into Two Over Leg After Poor Pitch

Patrick Reed channels Bo Jackson, snaps the club over his knee. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/2y4P38ix8b — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) June 15, 2019

Patrick Reed came to the famous par 5, 18th hole at Pebble Beach late on Friday afternoon at level par for the tournament but would leave with a bruised score and one less club.

Reed’s frustrations boiled over after a couple of poor chip shots from the thick rough, and he channeled his inner Bo Jackson, snapping his wedge over his knee.

Reed would ultimately get in with a double bogey on the hole and finished at 2-over par, making the cut on the number to advance to the weekend.

Patrick Reed is going to need a new wedge. 😳pic.twitter.com/PAEVJW05aQ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 15, 2019

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Drake Gives Impromptu Speech Following Raptors Win, Wants ‘Chips With Dip’

Just what would Toronto Raptors ambassador and superfan Drake do if his favorite team ever won the NBA Championship? Well, we got that answer on Thursday night following the Raptors Game 6 championship clincher, and he did not disappoint.

Drake attended a viewing party in Toronto and following the game he addressed members of the media with an impromptu, passionate speech, which you can see in the tweet above.

“This is poetic, you just have to watch it happen,” said Drake. “Kyle Lowry with the ring, Kawhai Leonard bringing a chip to the City.”

Then Drake delivered a viral gem of a line – “I want my chips with the dip, that’s all I know. I don’t want my chips plain, I want my chips with the dip.”

Safe to say, Drake is going to enjoy this one (with or without the dip) for a long time.

ALL THE FEELS: Mets Catcher Wilson Ramos Learns of Wife’s Pregnancy While On-Deck

Here’s the video of Wilson Ramos wife coming down with the sign telling him that she is pregnant with their third child. Awesome stuff. Congrats @WRamosC3 family! (video via @michebag22) pic.twitter.com/rk7rUYATSa — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) June 14, 2019

Just in time for Father’s Day weekend, New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos was surprised by his wife, Yely, just before his at-bat against the Cardinals on Thursday night. Yely ran down to the protective netting just behind the Mets on-deck circle and held up a sign revealing that she was pregnant and expecting their third child.

Ramos would go on to strike out in his at-bat but that’s alright – his wife delivered the ultimate pre-Father’s Day gift.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP FOR THIS WEEKEND

U.S. OPEN GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Gary Woodland takes a two-shot lead into the third round of the U.S. Open at famed Pebble Beach on Saturday, but lurking within striking distance are Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Third Round (Saturday): 12pm-10pm ET (FOX)

Final Round (Sunday): 12pm-10pm ET (FOX)

FIFA Women’s World Cup: U.S. vs. Chile

Fresh off a 13-0 drubbing of Thailand, the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team takes on Chile in their second group play game.

Date: Sunday, 6/16

Time: 12pm ET

TV: FOX