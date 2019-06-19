Tom Brady Posts Video of Workout with Josh Gordon

Receiver Josh Gordon is still serving his indefinite suspension from the NFL. When exactly he’ll be allowed to return to the New England Patriots is still uncertain, though the team is still preparing for his eventual return.

Part of that preparation includes quarterback Tom Brady working with Gordon on his own time. On Instagram, Brady posted video of him throwing passes to Gordon on a practice field somewhere. (We know that the field can’t be one at the Patriots’ facility since Gordon’s suspension prohibits him from using team resources.)

Though the Patriots are expected to have Julian Edelman for a full season (he missed four games last season due to a PED suspension) and project 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry to start at wideout, Gordon is a proven impact player at wide receiver and provides Brady with an explosive weapon.

Acquired by New England from the Cleveland Browns last September, Gordon appeared in 11 games with the Patriots before his suspension. He caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. At 18 yards per catch, Gordon had the highest average reception among Patriots receivers. And his longest catch of 55 yards was only exceeded by Chris Hogan (now with the Carolina Panthers) last season.