WATCH: Raptors Fans Cheer After Kevin Durant’s Injury

Raptors fans cheering Kevin Durant’s injury Bush league

pic.twitter.com/fGdFkshdvE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 11, 2019

Canada is often known as a country of hospitality, but it was anything but that after Kevin Durant’s injury in Game 5 of the NBA finals. A chorus of cheers were audible after Durant had to be helped off the court upon reinjuring his calf.

Klay Thompson was standing next to Durant after the injury and had words with a fan that was waving bye to KD. The Raptors players motioned to the crowd to stop the booing. Durant was greeted by members of the Raptors team on his way to the locker room. Durant was heard uttering an expletive on his way to receive medical attention, but it appeared to be directed at the injury rather than the fans.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was optimistic that Durant could be a difference maker as the team tried to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

“Even without having played, he’s still a huge threat. Just his mere presence makes a huge difference for us,” Kerr said, per CBC. “We’ll start him and play him in short bursts and see how he responds physically, see if his wind is OK, and as the game goes, we’ll try to figure it out from there.”