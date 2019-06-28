USA vs. France Ticket Prices: How Much to Go to World Cup Quarters?

The Women’s World Cup may be in the quarterfinals, but today’s match between the U.S. and France may end up being the best of the whole tournament. The Americans are the top-ranked team in the world, while the French rank fourth and are hosting at Parc des Princes in Paris.

In addition, France took the last meeting 3-1 this past January. This constitutes the USWNT’s last loss, as since then, they have obliterated their competition since then by a combined score of 48-8 (11 wins and two draws).

This anticipation skyrocketed the ticket prices on the secondary market. The day after the matchup was announced, prices averaged $425 with some going for as much as $5,100 according to Tom Schad at USA Today.

By comparison, the cheapest tickets for the three other quarterfinal matchups were listed on the website for between $22 and $56. (Face-value tickets for the quarterfinal round were priced between $17 and $65, according to fifa.com.) According to data provided to USA TODAY Sports by StubHub, the average ticket price for Friday’s game was $335 as of Tuesday evening, and sales for the game had doubled since the defending-champion Americans slipped past Spain, 2-1, on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sources living in Europe have told Heavy that some were going as high as $11,000 at one point.

Hours before the match, the tickets are still pricey. Let’s take a look at the cost to get into Parc des Princes.

USA vs. France Ticket Prices on Gameday

"This is the kind of game that makes World Cups so exciting. We have to play the best teams in order to get to where we want to be." 🔜 #USA vs. #FRA in Paris! #BehindTheCrest x @VW pic.twitter.com/YEdkq8t3vH — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 28, 2019

Two of the biggest ticket vendors for the quarterfinal matchup are StubHub and Viagogo. On the former, the cheapest available are going for 249 euros, or about $284. If you want a midfield seat, it’s closer to a grand apiece.

Per Viagogo, there are only two tickets left. One is going for a decent $170, while the other is $495. Many recently sold tickets ranged from $600-$900.

“Soccer is the most popular sport worldwide,” Jill Krimmel, StubHub’s general manager for sports, said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports, “and we are pleased to see how the USA’s performance is turning heads.”

Aside from the quality of the teams, the ticket price escalation is driven by the specific fans involved. Per Business Insider, the France will obviously show for a local event, while the American Outlaws, the traveling fan group, are famous for their commitment.

Further, the match is between the two teams that have drawn the biggest crowds of the Women’s World Cup thus far — host nation France, and the well-traveling United States fans known as the American Outlaws. Finally, with the match being played in Paris — the main hub for many World Cup fans — it’s no surprise that tickets prices are reaching astronomical heights.

The ratings for the whole tournament have shattered records, as well. Per Nancy Armour of USA Today:

“In Brazil, a soccer-mad country where the game has traditionally been met with indifference, more than 35 million people tuned in to watch Marta & Co. in their round-of-16 loss to France. That’s right, 35 million.

Ratings are also up in the States, according to Deadline. The game is set to start at 3 p.m. EST on FOX in the United States.