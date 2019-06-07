11 Best Wireless Headphones for Gym Workouts

Gym memberships can be pricey, which is why affordable fitness-oriented headphones such as these wireless headphones from Letsfit are so refreshing.

These budget-friendly headphones are designed to stay securely in place during your favorite workouts. Outside of the gym, they’re designed for running, hiking and biking. You can also use the workout headphones for a variety of gym workouts, including weight lifting. Whether you’re exercising outdoors or inside, the noise cancelling technology lets you clearly focus on your favorite activities. A rich bass sound combined with HD stereo quality ensures each song sounds its best.

These headphones have a waterproof exterior with an interior nano coating for ultimate protection against sweat and the elements. Another perk is the eight-hour battery life. As an added bonus, you simply need to charge the headphones for two hours to get up to eight hours of audio.

Whether you prefer bold colors or something more subtle, there are color options for everyone. Every headphone has three ear tip sizes to provide a comfortable and secure fit. A carrying case is included, along with a wire clip. You’ll also get a micro USB charging cable.