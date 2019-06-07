11 Best Wireless Headphones for Gym Workouts

The best workout headphones provide robust sound while staying put during your favorite workouts. Most of the best wireless headphones for gym workouts feature sweatproof construction, rich sound and several hours of playback to get you through your favorite activities.
1. Letsfit Wireless HeadphonesPrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for indoor and outdoor workouts
- Balanced sound with rich bass
- Includes three ear tips for a personalized fit
- Noise cancellation technology isn't the best
- May be too big for very small ears
- Neck strap can get annoying
Gym memberships can be pricey, which is why affordable fitness-oriented headphones such as these wireless headphones from Letsfit are so refreshing.
These budget-friendly headphones are designed to stay securely in place during your favorite workouts. Outside of the gym, they’re designed for running, hiking and biking. You can also use the workout headphones for a variety of gym workouts, including weight lifting. Whether you’re exercising outdoors or inside, the noise cancelling technology lets you clearly focus on your favorite activities. A rich bass sound combined with HD stereo quality ensures each song sounds its best.
These headphones have a waterproof exterior with an interior nano coating for ultimate protection against sweat and the elements. Another perk is the eight-hour battery life. As an added bonus, you simply need to charge the headphones for two hours to get up to eight hours of audio.
Whether you prefer bold colors or something more subtle, there are color options for everyone. Every headphone has three ear tip sizes to provide a comfortable and secure fit. A carrying case is included, along with a wire clip. You’ll also get a micro USB charging cable.
Find more Letsfit Wireless Headphones information and reviews here.
2. Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless EarphonesPrice: $249.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to nine hours
- Can use Siri for voice commands on iOS devices
- Truly wireless design
- Pricey
- Only comes in one color
- Caters to iOS devices
If you don’t mind the premium price tag, these high-performance wireless headphones for gym workouts are worth the initial upfront cost.
As an avid athlete, or at least a dedicated gym-goer, performance matters. These headphones are resistant to sweat and water and are designed to stay securely in place during workouts. Not only are the earhooks adjustable, they’re also exclusively designed to fit securely in the ears as you move. There are no wires to get tangled or interrupt your workout in any way.
Whether you’re sweating it out indoors or outside, sound quality is crucial. Powerbeats Pro has a powerful and well-balanced sound quality complete with noise isolation. An Apple H1 chip provides a more stable and secure wireless connection.
Battery life is important, especially if you frequently find yourself with limited battery time remaining as you dash off to the gym. These headphones last up to nine hours per charge. Even better, you can get up to 1.5 hours of playback with a five-minute charge. Pop the headphones into the charging case and you’ll enjoy up to 24 hours of combined playback.
Siri is available on connected iOS devices. You can use the headphones for hands-free commands for your convenience.
Find more Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones information and reviews here.
3. Apple AirPodsPrice: $144.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with Siri
- Included case features wireless charging
- Fast wireless connectivity to compatible devices
- Pricey
- Best when used with Apple products
- Not water resistant
If you’re willing to splurge a bit, the Apple AirPods deliver in terms of performance and overall quality.
AirPods remain a popular choice among gym-goers, and for good reason. These premium headphones have a lot to offer, including a fast wireless connection to all compatible devices and the ability to recharge quickly when the battery runs low.
Whether you prefer to workout indoors or outside, you can count on these headphones to deliver your favorite music. The AirPods yield up to five hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also stash them inside the included charging case, which delivers up to 24 hours of battery life. When the battery runs low, you just need 15 minutes of charging time to get up to three hours of listening time. An LED indicator on the front of the case lets you know when the headphones are charging.
A simple double-tap allows you to play a song or skip forward. If you need something, just ask Siri. You can turn up the volume, play your favorite mixes and even get directions without having to look at your phone.
4. Jaybird RUN XTPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable EQ via the app
- Rechargeable case included
- Battery recharges quickly
- Pricey
- Many competitors have longer playback
- Doesn't have built-in voice assistance
RUN XT by Jaybird features a streamlined fit and premium sound, making it a popular choice among athletes.
Whether you’re a fan of working out indoors or you prefer an outdoor training session, you’ll appreciate the IPX7 rating, which means these headphones are waterproof and sweatproof.
Not only are the eartips comfortable for most ear sizes, interchangeable tips and fins boost in-ear security and comfort even more. The headphones will remain firmly in place during workouts, whether you’re lifting weights, running or something else.
You’ll get up to four hours of playback per charge. When the battery runs low, simply stick the headphones in their case to recharge.
You can cater the sound to your personal preferences via the accompanying app. It’s also possible to take calls on the go, so you’ll always be connected.
5. Anker SoundBudsPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water-resistant casing
- Gets over 12 hours of music listening time per charge
- Customizable ear tips
- Bluetooth range could be better
- Phone call quality isn't the best
- Clunky volume control
A water-resistant casing, prolonged talk time and crisp sound quality makes these headphones a practical all-around option for any gym-goer.
Water resistance is understandably a feature that many athletes consider when looking at headphones to buy. These headphones have a robust nano coating that specifically protects internal components against liquids. Another perk is the water-resistant casing, which means the headphones can withstand sweat and inclement weather conditions.
Customizable ear tips ensure a snug and secure fit, which makes the headphones less likely to fall out during workouts. The battery yields up to 12.5 of music listening time to keep you pumped up at the gym. If the battery is running low, a 10-minute charge boosts battery power to 60 minutes.
A leather carrying pouch is inlcuded, along with an aluminum carabineer to carry the headphones around. An included cord management clip keeps the cord neat and tidy.
6. TREBLAB Z2Price: $89.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable and secure fit
- Up to 35 hours of playback per charge
- Recharges in just two hours
- Doesn't have memory foam ear tips
- Noise cancelling technology isn't the best
- Ear tips aren't adjustable
If you prefer an alternative to earbuds for your gym workouts, consider these sports headphones from Treblab.
These over-ear wireless headphones are particularly geared towards athletes. You’ll get HD sound along with noise cancellation technology that helps keep you focused on your workouts.
Comfort is crucial when you’re shopping for the best workout headphones for the gym. These headphones are made with a soft leather-like material and stand out for their comfortable and secure fit that doesn’t put too much pressure on the head or ears.
Battery capacity is another selling point. You can get up to 35 hours of playback with these headphones. As an added bonus, they recharge in just two hours.
Moisture is an inveitable part of gym workouts. These headphones have sweatproof technology and are resistant to sweat and water.
7. TWS Wireless EarbudsPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Recharges quickly
- Bluetooth technology
- Calls can be accepted or rejected on the go
- Only comes in one color
- A bit pricey compared with some competitors
- Noise cancellation could be better
These all-around wireless earbuds will help you get through even the most challenging workouts with high-quality sound and wide compatibility.
These wireless earbuds aren’t the cheapest available, but you’ll get modern acoustic components and optimal sound quality. These headphones are compatible with several devices, including many iOS and Android smartphones. A built-in microphone lets you field calls on the go. Not only can you answer calls, you can also reject any incoming call.
The headphones are sweatproof and are ergonomically designed to fit snugly into your ears during workouts. In terms of battery life, you can get up to 90 minutes of music playback with a 50-minute charge.
Find more TWS Wireless Earbuds information and reviews here.
8. EXFIT BCS-700Price: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes two ear gel sizes
- Recharges in less than two hours
- Reistant to sweat and splashes
- Doesn't have noise cancellation technology
- Not very compact
- Neck piece can feel cumbersome during some workouts
If you’re looking for crystal clear call quality during workouts, these EXFIT headphones could be the answer.
The BCS-700 is designed for the busy gym-goer who prefers not to sacrifice quality. Separate earbuds allow you to clearly hear the person on the other end of a phone call. The headphones boast optimal sound quality in high, mid and bass frequencies. The 8mm speaker drivers assist in delivering rich and powerful sound.
The headphones are resistant to splashes and sweat, allowing you to wear them during your favorite gym workouts or outdoor activities. The headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 technology and are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.
Two ear gel sizes are included so that you can enjoy a comfortable and secure fit during workouts. In terms of battery life, you can expect a play time up to eight hours, with a talk time of nearly 10 hours. These headphones take under two hours to fully recharge.
9. Plantronics Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesPrice: $124.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can stream audio up to 330 feet away
- Automatically pauses music when headphones are removed
- Open listening mode allows for more environmental awareness
- A bit bulky for running and related activities
- Heavy
- Not sweat-resistant
On-demand active noise cancellation technology makes these headphones a solid choice if you want to stay hyper-focused on the task at hand.
While they may be a bit bulky for some forms of cardio, these noise cancelling headphones are optimal for circuits, weight lifting and light workouts. It’s no secret that gyms can get quite loud, especially during peak hours. Not only do these headphones feature noise cancelling technology at the touch of a button, they also stand out for their rich audio quality.
A single charge yields up to 24 hours of battery power per charge. The headphones also have smart sensors that automatically pause your music and resume when you put the headphones back on. You can stream audio from a connected device up to 330 feet away.
If you need to pay a bit more attention to your surroundings you can take advantage of the open listening mode, which allows you to better hear your surroundings while wearing the headphones.
Find more Plantronics Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones information and reviews here.
10. PASONOMI Bluetooth EarbudsPros:
Cons:
- IPX7 rating means they're resistant to water and sweat
- Crisp and clear HD sound
- Bluetooth 5.0 technology
- Battery life could be better
- Phone call quality isn't the best
- Bulky charging case
These budget-friendly earbuds offer robust sound quality, single-step pairing and full sweat protection.
Although there are cheaper wireless headphones for gym workouts on the market, these earbuds are a solid all-around value. For the price you get Bluetooth 5.0 technology along with crisp and clear HD quality sound.
Moisture can quickly ruin your headphones, which is why it’s a good idea to look for headphones that are resistant to sweat and water. These sports headphones have an IPX7 rating and are resistant to sweat, rain and water.
Some headphones are easier to pair with compatible devices than others. These headphones feature one-step pairing and can be connected to a supported device in just a few seconds.
When the earbuds are fully charged you can expect up to four hours of continuous music playback. When the battery runs low, simply stick the earbuds into the portable charging case.
Find more PASONOMI Bluetooth Earbuds information and reviews here.
11. TOZO T10Pros:
Cons:
- Can be submerged up to 30 minutes
- Single-step pairing
- Charging case included
- Battery life isn't the best
- Doesn't have foam ear tips
- Some say they tend to fall out during workouts
The TOZO T10 earbuds stand out for their fast and secure transmission, providing hours of uninterrupted music for your workouts.
Some earbuds fall a bit flat when it comes to sound, especially bass. These headphones have a rich bass sound thanks to a large speaker driver. Stereo sound quality ensures every song sounds robust.
Not only are these earbuds waterproof, they have an IPX8 waterproof rating. According to Jabra, an IPX8 rating means the earbuds can be submerged over one meter for at least 30 minutes. Even if you’re not submerging them in water, the earbuds are still sufficiently waterproof and have exterior and interior protection against sweat, rain and moisture. You can even wash the earbuds and their base.
Another perk is single-step pairing. Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures fast and stable connectivity with compatible devices.
In terms of battery life, you can expect the headphones to last up to 3.5 hours per charge. The included charging case provides up to nine additional hours.
The gym is full of loud and constant sounds, especially during peak hours. If you prefer to zone out and spend some quality time with your favorite music, a good pair of wireless headphones for gym workouts is essential.
Depending on what you're looking for, you can score a budget-friendly pair of headphones with basic noise cancellation or reduction technology, or splurge on headphones that will virtually drown out tedious background noise.
Of course, workout headphones offer benefits beyond noise cancellation. According to an article on Healthline, several studies have concluded that music provides a particular boost during repetitive endurance activities.
Whether you prefer longer runs or a marathon circuit or weight training session, having your favorite songs along can provide a much-needed boost.
Some headphones excel in all-around sound, while others stand out for their rich bass. The type of headphone you choose will largely depend on your music preference and personal style.
Battery life is another factor. If you often forget to charge your headphones ahead of time, only to be disappointed when you find the battery nearly empty, consider headphones that come with a charging case, or that at least recharge quickly. Some headphones need a mere 15 minutes to get a noticeable battery boost to get you through a workout.
