WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Matches & Predictions

Now that we’ve gotten past Stomping Grounds, it’s time to return to a familiar PPV concept.

July 14 marks the date where the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown Live will turn things up a notch. New and ongoing feuds will erupt on this evening within WWE’s wildest stipulation matches. And all of these special rules encounters will fall under the Extreme Rules umbrella. This year’s installment is particularly exciting since The Undertaker will be on hand to compete in a tag team match with Roman Reigns. With his legendary presence alongside the rest of the WWE roster, Extreme Rules 2019 looks to be one of the most intense entries in recent memory.

Before we lay eyes on the destruction of Extreme Rules 2019, let’s take a look at all the announced matchups and pick the big winners.

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon

Predictions & Winners: After stinking up the joint at Super Showdown with Goldberg, it looks as if the “Deadman” wants to redeem himself. And he’s wasting no time in making sure he accomplishes that lofty goal. Just one month after WWE’s latest excursion to Saudi Arabia, The Undertaker popped up out of nowhere to assist Roman Reigns in his war against Shane McMahon and his cronies. One of Shane O’Mac’s most trustworthy allies happens to be Drew McIntyre, who just took a major loss to Reigns at Stomping Grounds. But this war must continue since Shane’s a major part of WWE’s current storylines, for some odd reason.

You all know how this one’s going to go, guys – with such a major return for one of WWE’s most noteworthy legends, there’s no way he’s taking any sort of loss here. The fact that The Undertaker is teaming with one of WWE’s top stars makes the end result of this one too easy to call. Drew and Shane will get definitely their licks in, no doubt. But don’t count on them getting the win here. ‘Taker and Reigns will be the ones posing in the dark together with their hands raised when this is all over.

Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Champion) and Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Women’s Champion) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans (Last Chance Winner Takes All Mixed Tag Team Match for the WWE Universal Championship and the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winners: Here’s another case of “why is this feud still going on?” You’d think WWE would give the current Universal and Raw Women’s Champions new challengers to contend with. They handily defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, respectively. So it would have made a lot of sense for both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to engage with an entirely new challenger. Rollins taking on a returning Bray Wyatt and Becky going head to head with a returning Sasha Banks sound like interesting setups, right? Sadly, WWE chose to drive two feuds into the ground even further by mashing them together.

While Lacey’s matches with Becky have been pretty good, Rollins’ continued encounters with Corbin have been the cure for insomnia. But with the other three moving parts of this match on hand, they’ll hopefully give this bout a little bit of life and prevent Corbin from putting the crowd to sleep. The stakes are definitely high here – both titles are on the line and if the challengers lose, they won’t be able to challenge either Rollins or Becky ever again while they remain champion. I think (and hope) this will be the last time we see this combination for a good while once this wraps up. Rollins and Becky will handily defeat Corbin and Evans and move onto something more meaningful at this year’s SummerSlam.