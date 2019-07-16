Anthony Davis Reveals ‘Big’ Role in Lakers’ Roster Construction

When the news came that Kawhi Leonard had opted to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, there was some concern among fans of the Los Angeles Lakers. The team had acquired Anthony Davis via trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, but Leonard’s decision took multiple days after free agency began. In turn, this meant the market had thinned out in terms of potential other pieces to fill out the Lakers’ roster.

Fortunately, the team was able to add a nice mixture of veterans, young talent and some of the top remaining players after Leonard’s decision. And it seems fans can at least partially thank Davis for his role in helping the roster come together.

As ShowtimeForum revealed on Twitter, Davis spoke to ESPN Los Angeles on Tuesday, and spoke about his excitement with the roster, and explained that he had a “big part” in who was signed.

“Rob is very good at what he does. I’m very excited about the roster. I had a big part in who came in. We’re excited about this roster, we got big goals. We want to win a championship.” Davis told ESPN Los Angeles, per ShowtimeForum.

This is certainly interesting to hear, but can’t be considered all that surprising. Especially when you factor in that Davis and general manager Rob Pelinka apparently kept the lines of communication very open.

Rob Pelinka Called Anthony Davis Every ’30 to 45 Minutes’

If it wasn’t apparent before how much the Lakers’ front office factored in the opinion of Davis (and apparently LeBron James), that was quickly proven to be the case in a recent interview. During a sit down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, the star forward was asked how often he, LeBron and Pelinka spoke during free agency.

As Davis explained, the Lakers’ general manager called him “every 30 to 40 minutes.”

Nichols: How often did you, LeBron and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka talk on the phone during that crazy week of free agency? AD: Oh, all the time. It was, like, every 30 to 45 minutes, Rob would be callin’ me. Nichols: No, come on. AD: No, seriously. Rob would call me: “AD, what you think about him?” “All right, cool.” Right back, “AD, you know, this is what is going on with him.” “All right, cool. All right.” Sometimes I had to tell him, like, “Rob, I’m in the movies.” He’d be, like, “All right, well, call me as soon as you get out.” But we’re trying to put the best team around us, and I think he did a great job of doing it.

