Atlanta Hawks Roster & Starting Lineup During NBA Free Agency

The Atlanta Hawks may have finished with the fifth worst record in the NBA last season, the tide seems to be changing for this up and coming team. With sensational young talent in Trae Young and John Collins as the franchise cornerstones, the Hawks can begin their ascension to the NBA mountaintop.

Don’t get too excited though Atlanta, it’s a long climb.

Regardless of how long the climb will take, it is clear that the Hawks are comfortable with the roster that is in tact, not dipping their toe into the free agent frenzy this summer…yet.

However, they did decide to make a move in the form of a trade that silently woke up those who still believe in Chandler Parsons.

Memphis and Parsons were unable to agree on a buyout number, so Grizzlies made the trade with Atlanta. As @BobbyMarks42 says, it's easier to move out salaries by breaking Parsons' $25M into two smaller contracts. Hawks free a roster spot. https://t.co/guRiX905mW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

Now, it is important to understand that the roster that is set to take the court next season will be almost a carbon copy of last season. Substitute Vince Carter for Parsons (even though I feel like Carter’s knee’s are in better shape) and then swap Kent Bazemore for Cam Reddish.

Losing key role players like Dewayne Dedmon and Miles Plumlee will hurt in terms of depth, but it is important to focus on the development of their promising youth.

Without, further ado, here is what the 2019-2020 Atlanta Hawks depth chart could very well look like.

PG: Trae Young, Jaylen Adams

SG: Kevin Huerter, Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe, DeAndre’ Bembry

SF: DeAndre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Chandler Parsons, Charlie Brown Jr.

PF: John Collins, Omari Spellman

C: Alex Len, Bruno Fernando, Deyonta Davis

Sharpshooter Kevin Huerter put his name on the NBA radar with a terrific year shooting the ball, going 38.5% from three. His ability to let it fly just like Young, could be the second coming of the splash brothers.

Young and the entire Atlanta roster must cut back on the turnovers if they are to see an improvement from last year. They finished with the highest amount of turnovers per game with 17.0.

Collins will continue to do his thing and be an anchor on both ends of the court.

Alex Len will be…well another big body.

The interesting part of the entire roster is the depth currently slotted between shooting guard and small forward. With Parsons, Reddish, Evan Turner, and Allen Crabbe each able to play both positions, the solution lies with second year coach Lloyd Pierce and how he will space their time on the court.

Throw in an X-factor with a player like Omari Spellman, who is still a raw talent, but has exhibited in his playing days at Villanova as well as last season that he can be a reliable stretch four.

The hope for Atlanta must be to have Reddish in there as a starter by the end of the season, but as it sits now, Hunter, Collins, and Len will be starting alongside Trae and Huerter.