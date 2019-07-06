Blake Griffin Reacts to Clippers Signing Kawhi Leonard [WATCH]

Blake Griffin knows a thing or two about playing on hyped-up Los Angeles Clippers squads.
Griffin — the No. 1 overall pick of the Clippers in the 2009 NBA Draft — was ready to spend his entire career with the Clippers before the team decided to send him to the Detroit Pistons in a shocking blockbuster deal just months after he signed a five-year, max deal.
“I really believe [the Clippers’ history] is pre-Blake and post-Blake,” head coach Doc Rivers said following the trade. “Before Blake came here, this wasn’t a great franchise as far as basketball. But once Blake got here, [Paul] followed, [DeAndre Jordan] and all those guys. That’s when this team was a franchise that you talked about. Blake is responsible for all of that.”
For Rivers and the Clippers, that “post-Blake” era just got very interesting with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George set to suit up for the team next season after a series of NBA landscape-shifting moves on Saturday.
Watching from afar, Griffin thinks his former team signing Leonard and trading for George is “good for basketball,” especially in LA where the Lakers were set to hold most of the star power with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
“I think it’s good for basketball, good for L.A.,” Griffin told TMZ Sports. “I think it’ll bring a little bit more balance to the Los Angeles basketball scene, so its good.”
Griffin added that he didn’t necessarily prefer playing in LA to Detroit.
In his first full season in Detroit, Griffin was an All-Star and led the team to the postseason, averaging a career-high 24.5 points to go with 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Clippers Get Their Super-Duo in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported that Leonard was heading to the Clippers and back to California. Leonard played his college ball at San Diego State and is from Southern California. He was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 draft.
Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA title last season, averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game follow a trade from the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors had to give up franchise cornerstone and fan favorite DeMar DeRozan in that deal, but it more than paid off. Leonard was named the NBA Finals MVP, averaging 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals during an incredible playoff run.
Leonard reportedly agreed to a max deal with the Clippers for four years and $142 million.