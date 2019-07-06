Blake Griffin Reacts to Clippers Signing Kawhi Leonard [WATCH]

Blake Griffin knows a thing or two about playing on hyped-up Los Angeles Clippers squads.

Griffin — the No. 1 overall pick of the Clippers in the 2009 NBA Draft — was ready to spend his entire career with the Clippers before the team decided to send him to the Detroit Pistons in a shocking blockbuster deal just months after he signed a five-year, max deal.

“I really believe [the Clippers’ history] is pre-Blake and post-Blake,” head coach Doc Rivers said following the trade. “Before Blake came here, this wasn’t a great franchise as far as basketball. But once Blake got here, [Paul] followed, [DeAndre Jordan] and all those guys. That’s when this team was a franchise that you talked about. Blake is responsible for all of that.”

For Rivers and the Clippers, that “post-Blake” era just got very interesting with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George set to suit up for the team next season after a series of NBA landscape-shifting moves on Saturday.

Watching from afar, Griffin thinks his former team signing Leonard and trading for George is “good for basketball,” especially in LA where the Lakers were set to hold most of the star power with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“I think it’s good for basketball, good for L.A.,” Griffin told TMZ Sports. “I think it’ll bring a little bit more balance to the Los Angeles basketball scene, so its good.”

Griffin added that he didn’t necessarily prefer playing in LA to Detroit.