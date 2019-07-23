Odell Beckham Can’t Contain His Excitement About Being a Brown [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. is with a new team for the first time in his career and he couldn’t be more excited about it.

The former New York Giants star came over to the Cleveland Browns through a blockbuster trade this offseason and is embracing the change of scenery. At his youth camp in Cleveland on Tuesday, Beckham expressed his feelings about wearing Orange and Brown.

“I’m excited to be part of the excitement,” he told reporters. “I’d watched from afar, kind of the struggles. They didn’t win a game that one year, then won a game … I feel like it’s just been on the come up. It’s just that time. I just want to give absolutely everything I have and see where we land. Starting with training camp, to then preseason, to then the first game of the season.”

Odell Beckham Taking a Conservative Approach to Expectations with Browns

Beckham has made headlines for a variety of quotes this offseason, saying he wants the Browns to become the new Patriots and that he wants to finish his career as the all-time receiving yards leader.

But at his camp conference, Beckham took a new approach to setting his expectations, saying that he’s taking it one day at a time.

“I’m trying not to look too far ahead,” Beckham said. “I feel like in the past I’ve always come in and said ‘I want to win Super Bowls.’ Obviously that’s the goal. It’s the only reason you do this. But I really want to slow it down this time, take it day by day, week by week and see where we end up.”

Beckham’s Outlook With the Cleveland Browns

So far in his five-year career, OBJ has hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He wants to do even bigger things with the Browns this season with Baker Mayfield tossing him the ball.

Unlike Eli Manning — Beckham’s last QB who he openly criticized for his inability to go downfield — Mayfield is a gunslinger with similar tendencies as Brett Favre. That’s a comparison both OBJ and Favre himself have got behind.

“I watch football. I really, really watch football,” Beckham told reporters at minicamp. “And that is a good comparison in my eyes. I loved Brett Favre growing up and Baker has a lot of similarities to him. You put the highlights together and it looks the same.”

In just 13 starts last season, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns during his rookie campaign, showing no hesitation to make the tough throws downfield. The Browns finished 7-8-1 as Mayfield set the record for touchdown passes by a rookie, which was previously held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

“I’m so excited about the opportunity that I have to be in Cleveland!,” Beckham said in a recent interview with GQ. “I think it goes for everything I stand for when I talk about legendary.”

