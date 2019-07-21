Odell Beckham Has Hilarious Jab for Critical Fan on Twitter

Odell Beckham Jr. has a reputation of being a bit of a diva, which is something the star wide receiver has earned.

He’s fought with kicking nets, openly criticized his quarterback and has been a general distraction at some points in his career. That being said, OBJ has the talent to back up his actions as one of the top receivers in the NFL, and away from football, he’s proven to be likeable and solid citizen.

But OBJ hears the noise that follows him everywhere he goes — even on the internet. When he saw a fan chirping him in the comments of an ESPN post on Saturday, Beckham decided to fire back.

The post was about the wide receiver duo that fans would most like to have. One person responded with Beckham and Jarvis Landry. All that was good until Hugh Thorp decided to give his two cents.

“I’m telling you Beckham is going to make an issue if he doesn’t get the ball a ton Week 1,” he wrote.

OBJ quickly fired back: “Ur so right bro! I feel like we’ve known each other our whole lives.”

Ur so right bro! I feel like we’ve known each other our whole lives 😭😭😭 https://t.co/yl0wnZB9sB — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 21, 2019

Beckham continued on his tear of responses, this time to a Twitter user that had his back in reference to Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner throwing a real tantrum in the dugout over the weekend. The veteran attacked a bat rack and the roof of the dugout with his bat after being called out up on a questionable called third strike. Warning, some NSFW language follows.

Lol just charge it to the game ! It comes wit it…. i guesss 💁🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/gVaIWNIMc3 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 21, 2019

“[Odell Beckham Jr.] shows a little emotion on the sideline & he’s ‘immature’ and ‘uncontrollable.’ Brett Gardner throws an absolute tantrum in the dugout & no one bats an eye! These are the same fans btw!”

OBJ responded with the mic drop, saying, “Lol just charge it to the game ! It comes wit it…. i guesss.”

Odell Beckham Feels Like He Deals With More

Over the span of Beckham’s first five years in the league, he’s been among the league’s best pass-catchers. He’s hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games.

However, he’s also been on the end of some criticism for how he’s handled situations. But now with a fresh start in Cleveland with a young star quarterback and his best friends Jarvis Landry playing next to him, OBJ is excited to prove the haters wrong.

“I don’t think anybody really knows what it’s like to be me but me, and what I go through on a daily basis,” Beckham told reporters at minicamp last month. “I feel like I’m in a way different position than anybody else in the NFL. I feel like I deal with more. People bring up my past. I take more (but) I’ve never been in trouble. I’ve never been in cuffs. I’ve never really had a speeding ticket.”

A change of scenery will undoubtedly help Beckham, who goes from one of the busiest cities in the world with bloodthirsty media to Cleveland.

Beckham has acknowledged the Browns have a chance to do something special this season, and he wants to help the squad earn a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2002 — or even bring back a Lombardi Trophy to the long-struggling fan base.

If Beckham can keep his head down, and further help with the culture shift in Cleveland, the narrative that follows him should also being to shift in his favor.

