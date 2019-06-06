Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Giddy’ Over Baker Mayfield, Browns Teammates

The Odell Beckham Jr. show is officially underway for the Cleveland Browns. But while much of the focus has been on Beckham in recent days, the former New York Giants wideout continue to say the right thing and rave about his new home.

Although the trade which sent Beckham from New York to Cleveland was surely more than a bit of a shock, the star wideout appears to be making himself right at home. Even beyond that, Beckham isn’t hiding the fact that he’s excited about what the future holds for him with the Browns.

Following practice, Beckham spoke to reporters for an extended period, and as Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot revealed, he called himself “giddy” about the new situation.

“Words don’t even really do it justice for me,’’ said Beckham. “I’m almost giddy, I feel like a little kid with the excitement that I have, seeing Baker, seeing these guys. You know we talk a lot about this offense but this defense is something special and this team is really coming together.’’

With an offense that features Beckham, quarterback Baker Mayfield, fellow wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, and also running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, there’s a lot to be excited about. The feelings Odell has about this group are certainly ones that Browns fans have fully hopped on board with.

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Baker Mayfield’s Strong Arm

Although Mayfield and Beckham are just beginning to get accustomed to playing together, the duo, along with Landry, has the potential to be lethal. After practice earlier this week, the former Giants wideout sent some praise to his quarterback while also possibly throwing a bit of shade at his former signal-caller, Eli Manning.

“I’ve watched Baker since Oklahoma … he’s got an arm,” Beckham told reporters. “I have to get adjusted to the speed. He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching them from him the first day it was completely different.”

As Heavy.com’s J.R. De Groote pointed out, Beckham also spoke about the confidence which Baker has on the field.

“I think it’s the confidence he carries himself with,” Beckham said of why he enjoys having Baker as his QB. “You can’t coach that. You have to love that about him.”

Beckham’s new quarterback is coming off an impressive rookie season and will look to build off that in 2019. With the 26-year-old wideout, among other weapons, it shouldn’t be tough for Mayfield to continue taking steps forward in his career.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Impressive Start to Career

After being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU, Beckham hit the ground running, tallying 91 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games as a rookie. He’s made three Pro Bowls and been named Second-Team All-Pro on two occasions as well.

Over the span of Beckham’s first five years in the league, he’s caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He played 12 or more games in four of five seasons, and each of those years finished with 124 or more targets and over 1,050 yards.

The upside and big-play potential Beckham will add to the Browns offense will only make each other talented piece better. Plus, the Browns pairing him up with Landry after their time together at LSU sets up one of the more lethal pass-catching duos in the NFL.

