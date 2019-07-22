Chance Main, ‘Last Chance U’: Where Is He Now Playing Football in 2019?

Chance Main was one of the players that stole the show in “Last Chance U” Season 4. Please be advised that the following article will contain spoilers on where Main is headed after his time at “Last Chance U,” so do not read any further if you do not want to know where he will play football in 2019.

Main is enrolled at the University of the Incarnate Word located in San Antonio, Texas. Main was finally able to accomplish his dream of leaving his home state of Kansas. The former “Last Chance U” star looks to have already added muscle since arriving in San Antonio. Main posted this photo on July 4th as he showed off his new look as he faces stiffer competition.

Incarnate Word plays in the Southland conference which is part of Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Cardinals upcoming schedule includes games against University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) and New Mexico State. Main posted on Twitter that he also had an offer from Jacksonville State.

Chance Will Play at Incarnate Word in 2019

Main was featured frequently on the show as a local product with a unique connection to Independence given his father played at the school. Main has already been posting photos and videos on social media of workouts at Incarnate Word. The defensive end spoke with the Parson Sun about why he thinks Incarnate Word will be a good fit for his style of play.

“I got a feel for the gameplay and the physical level of college football last year,” Main noted to the Parson Sun. “This year, I’m ready to go 100%. I’m ready to really work hard. I chose UIW because of the coaching staff. I love them all here. I’ve learned so much in the spring, so I’m ready to put down what I’ve learned on the field and show some people what’s up.”

Chance Admitted That the “Last Chance U” Cameras Required a Bit of an Adjustment

For as much as Main was featured on the show, it requires a lot of hours of filming. Many of the players at Independence were used to being away from the spotlight, and Main admitted that having cameras follow him around required a bit of an adjustment.

“It’s a little bit annoying at first,” Main admitted to the Parson Sun. “You’re constantly thinking about what they’ll put on there. You’re worried about what you say and how you look to other people. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter too much. It was a fun experience and the crew was awesome. The guys that were doing the filming were super friendly and very understanding. That made it a lot easier with the cameras around.”

Main became a fan-favorite thanks to his unique style, sense of humor and love for the outdoors. Main wearing a vest along with a cowboy hat to class may be one of the funniest moments of Season 4.