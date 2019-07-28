Cowboys Key Player Injury Update; Zeke Comments; NFL Top 100 Selection

The NFL Top 100 has been kind to the Dallas Cowboys as they added a 7th player to the list. Defensive tackle DeMarcus Lawrence comes in at 45th on tonight’s episode.

There is one more Dallas player to be revealed at the conclusion of the “51-41” episode. It’s pretty obvious who the last Cowboys player is on the list, running back Ezekiel Elliott. Lawrence also commented on Elliott’s holdout.

Cornerback Byron Jones was the first one on the list at 97th, followed by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch at 74th, wide receiver Amari Cooper at 64th, middle linebacker Jaylon Smith at 61st, guard Zack Martin at 59th, and Tyron Smith at 52nd.

Unfortunately for quarterback Dak Prescott, he is not on the list.

Injury Update

DeMarcus Lawrence is currently on the PUP list for the start of training camp in Oxnard, CA. He is reportedly out until week one of the NFL season. His comments during this interview confirmed those reports.

DeMarcus Lawrence on his expectations for this 2019 team, his timetable for return + more from #CowboysCamp. Full Interview → https://t.co/QF74ZQDDyt pic.twitter.com/PUH1YMe9Ht — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 27, 2019

Zeke Comments

When asked about Ezekiel Elliott, Lawrence said, “Let Zeke handle his business.”

Reporter: Any advice for Ezekiel Elliott as he goes through this process? DeMarcus Lawrence: “I got something for you. Let Zeke handle his business and don’t ask me about another man’s business.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2019

NFL Network premieres a new episode each day for the next five days with 10 players at a time. Tomorrow’s episode will feature Top 100 players, 40-31 and starts at 9 p.m. ET.

