NFL Top 100 Players Features Fifth Cowboys’ Stud at 59th

America’s team is having a field day on NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2019 with eight total picks. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys locked down the 59th ranked player. There are three more Dallas players to be revealed after the end the “60-51” episode.

Cornerback Byron Jones was the first one off the list at 97th, followed by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch at 74th, wide receiver Amari Cooper at 64th, and middle linebacker Jaylon Smith at 61st.

Zack Martin

Zack Martin is the only offensive guard on the Top 100 list. He is one huge piece of potentially one of the best offensive lines in the league when healthy.

The sixth year player will continuously be considered an All-Pro candidate. He is a leader for the Cowboys’ offensive line and is a key contributor in the run game and pass protection. When watching him block in any situation, it’s easy to see he was a first round pick. He did just that in the 2014 draft out of Notre Dame.

He has been a Pro Bowler in his first five seasons. He could be one of a short list of linemen to make the Pro Bowl in their first six seasons.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

NFL Network premieres a new episode each day for the next five days with 10 players at a time. Tomorrow’s episode will feature Top 100 players, 50-41 and starts at 9 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: NFL Top 100 Players of 2019 Features Fourth Cowboys’ Star

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!