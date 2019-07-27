Concerning Update to Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s Holdout

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly extended a contract offer to current training camp holdout Ezekiel Elliott, however there hasn’t been a counter offer submitted from Elliott’s management team.

This according to a tweet from NFL Network Reporter Jane Slater:

Despite the #Cowboys extending an offer to RB Ezekiel Elliott, sources informed tell me his management team has yet to submit a counter offer. #ZekeWatch — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 27, 2019

Elliott was a no-show at training camp in Oxnard, CA as he hopes to be paid like the top running back in the league. This is officially day two of his holdout as the Cowboys open up camp with their first practice this afternoon at 3 p.m. PT.

