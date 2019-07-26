Jerry Jones Sidesteps Question About Jason Garrett’s Cowboys Future

Oxnard, CA – Some questions were tougher to answer than others for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at their “state of the team” press conference. Jones sidestepped a question posed to him about head coach Jason Garrett‘s job security.

He said: “Next question.”

"Next question." Jerry Jones when asked what he needs to see from Jason Garrett to bring him back in 2020 😅 pic.twitter.com/0ppTcOGGxQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 26, 2019

Garrett Contract

Jones brushed off questions about Garrett’s future. He used the sound of a drill in the background to say, “I can’t hear you.” It caused the crowd to laugh as it settled a brief tense moment.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

He said his goal is to have Garrett be “the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for as long as i’m around to spell it.”

Garrett has a 77-59 record as Cowboys coach and has not taken the team deep into the playoffs. His job seems to be safe for now, but judging by Jones’ response, it seems Garrett’s job might be heating up before the season.

The Cowboys won at home against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round of the playoffs last year, 24-22. Then, lost at the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, 30-22.

If Garrett is unable to win big games this season with an absolutely stacked roster and history with the team, then Jones will be forced to reconsider Garrett’s fate. This is indeed, a show-me season for Jason Garrett.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Addresses Ezekiel Elliott Holdout; Other Hot-Button Issues

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!