Cowboys Training Camp: Travis Frederick IN; DeMarcus Lawrence, Byron Jones on PUP

The Dallas Cowboys’ dominos are starting to fall into place as training camp begins for the team in Oxnard, CA this weekend. As reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, center Travis Frederick is good to go for training camp. He’s planning to fully participate in training camp after missing the entire 2018 season due to Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Very good news for the #Cowboys: All-Pro C Travis Frederick, who dealt with Guillain-Barré syndrome last year, is expected to be active for the start of training camp. He avoids NFI and is ready to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2019

With contract negotiations up in the air for running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and quarterback Dak Prescott, the team has has also elected to release wide receiver Allen Hurns today, saving $5 million in cap space.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Byron Jones on PUP List

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will join cornerback Byron Jones on the physically-unable-to-perform list(PUP) to start camp. This wasn’t too much of a surprise as both Jones and Lawrence are expected to be ready for Week one, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Lawrence is coming off a shoulder surgery in April. He also signed a five-year, $105 million contract with the team.

Jones had hip surgery in March. He was recently voted 97th on NFL Network’s Top 100 players, voted on by the players.

