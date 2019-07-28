Cowboys’ 2nd Round Pick Carted Off Field

The Dallas Cowboys had quite a scare when 2nd round pick, Trysten Hill was carted off the field with an unknown injury at the team’s first practice in Oxnard, CA. It wasn’t supposed to be a high contact practice so it was an unusual injury, however it has been reported that it was only cramping.
ESPN’s Todd Archer confirms it was only cramping that took the rookie defensive tackle off the field:
The original tweet from NFL Network’s Jane Slater was a bit unsettling for Cowboys’ fans:
