Cowboys’ 2nd Round Pick Carted Off Field

The Dallas Cowboys had quite a scare when 2nd round pick, Trysten Hill was carted off the field with an unknown injury at the team’s first practice in Oxnard, CA. It wasn’t supposed to be a high contact practice so it was an unusual injury, however it has been reported that it was only cramping.

ESPN’s Todd Archer confirms it was only cramping that took the rookie defensive tackle off the field:

Second round pick Trysten Hill left practice early because he was cramping. He was taken to the locker room on a cart but did not appear to be in pain. First practice was designed to ease the players into camp with. I offense vs. defense work. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 28, 2019

The original tweet from NFL Network’s Jane Slater was a bit unsettling for Cowboys’ fans:

#Cowboys 2nd round pick Trysten Hill carted off practice field. Injury unclear currently — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 28, 2019

