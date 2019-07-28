Dak Prescott Opens Up About Contract; Zeke Holdout

Unlike contract talks with current training camp holdout Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have been patient to get a deal done as Prescott told the media.

He also made comments about Elliott’s situation in the tweet posted by the Cowboys:

"That's all business… Our main focus is being the best team we can be…"

QB Dak Prescott on Zeke's hold out and how the team must continue to get better. 🎥 https://t.co/H9fgRRN6tA pic.twitter.com/NTsVUq2Wpd — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 28, 2019

Prescott’s Contract

It is was previously reported by NFL Network reporter Jane Slater that the team and Prescott should have a deal in place at training camp.

A source informed on #Dak talks also tells me the #Cowboys are optimistic a deal gets done at training camp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 24, 2019

The team is onto its second practice of training camp and opens up with full pads on Monday. Prescott still has no deal in sight, which makes for an interesting storyline to unfold throughout camp.

Still on his rookie deal, Prescott is set to make just over $2 million this season.

USA TODAY’S Jori Epstein reported his conversation with Prescott said before camp:

“It’s important for all these guys to get every bit of their worth,” Prescott said. “I want to see Zeke the highest-paid. I want to see Amari the highest-paid. I want to see myself up there. And I don’t think any of that is too far-fetched. Because at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, a year or two later, you’re not going to be the highest-paid. That’s just the way the game goes.”

If Prescott were to sign a max deal, he would be in the pay range of $28-35 million. That amount would put him in the same tier as Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Kirk Cousins.

