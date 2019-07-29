David Njoku Has Concerning Response About Role in Browns Offense

David Njoku doesn’t seem worried about getting his touches this year in the Cleveland Browns loaded offense. But should he be?

When asked about his fit in the Browns offense during his post-practice interviews on Monday, Njoku responded with a smile.

“That is a funny question,” Njoku said. “I just control what I can control. I just want to be the best that I can be, and like I said, let everything else take care of itself.”

Njoku is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. He was taken in the first round of the 2017 by the Browns.

How Will TE David Njoku be Used in Browns Offense

Njoku should be in for a big season with the addition of Cleveland’s new weapon Odell Beckham Jr. opening up the defense a little more and a full offseason working with Baker Mayfield.

However, with Beckham and Landry gobbling up targets, it’s unknown how much of a role the pass-catching TE will have.

“The way he is built, what his strengths are, you love him out there running around and making plays on the ball, but I also think because of how he is built – he is long and strong, he can bend – he can be a great blocker and be a great point of attack blocker if he wants to be and if I can get him there,” Browns tight end coach John Lilly said. “He can be a good pass protector because he is long and he can get his hands out and move his feet. He has all of that stuff. Whatever we have to do to score points, I do not care. If we run it 60 times or if we throw it 60 times, at the end of the day everyone is happy if we win.”

Njoku had nothing but good things to say about the Browns wide receiver group.

“It is very exciting. They are tremendous athletes,” he said. “Great route runners. Great receivers. I am so ecstatic just to have them right by my side. It makes me really excited.” Njoku Has Shown Improvement with Browns Last year, Njoku essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie season, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

Lilly spoke on Monday about tight ends possibly staying in more to block with the team’s talent at the wide receiver position.”

“That is obviously kind of a week-to-week, day-to-day game plan type thing, but I would say this, if we feel like we are getting into some situations where we have to keep more guys in, then maybe it is because they are bringing enough guys where they are bold enough to play one on one on some of these guys that are on the edges,” Lilly said. “That is probably good for us if that is happening. The good thing about that room is that they are unselfish. I think everybody at the tight end position knows you get the glory for catching a lot of balls and those kind of things, but at the end of the day, we want to win.”

