DeMarcus Cousins: Lakers Title Contenders With ‘Talented Beasts’ on Roster

DeMarcus Cousins appears to be more than happy with his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 NBA free agency. While it was unknown what the future held for the talented big man, he received a short-term deal with the Lakers and an opportunity to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But Cousins had praise for the team’s entire roster, not just the two stars he’ll join in Los Angeles. As Ryan Ward of Clutch Points revealed, Cousins called the roster “incredible” and said they have “a lot of talented beasts.” Even going one step further, he addressed the team’s championship outlook.

“The roster is incredible! I think we got a lot of talented beasts. On paper, we look legit. We look like we have a great chance to compete for a title, but it’s obvious the game isn’t played on paper.” Cousins stated, via Ward on Twitter.

That’s impressive praise from Cousins about the Lakers’ group outlook ahead of the upcoming season. But he also spoke about being focused on the team building chemistry and getting on the same page.

DeMarcus Cousins Talks Lakers Roster & Role

Along with Cousins’ rave review of the team’s new-look roster, he also spoke about what lies ahead and how the team can be prepared. Essentially, it sounds as though he fully understands that this is virtually an entirely new group of players, with the exception of a few names, who’ll be coming together this offseason. But as Ward pointed out, the 28-year-old said the Lakers “look great” on paper.

“Our job is to come together. Mesh. Get on the same page. Build the chemistry. Go out and win games. But as far as on paper, we look great.” Cousins said, per Ward.

Cousins also sounded off on teaming back up with Davis after their stint together with the New Orleans Pelicans. Per The Athletic’s Bill Oram, he believes that the two big men “made each other better” playing together.

“I think we’re a pretty tough big man duo. That’s part of the reason we wanted to become teammates again: we realized how much we made each other better.” said Cousins, per Oram.

It’s hard not to like the addition of Cousins to the Lakers roster, especially when you think about him playing alongside Davis and LeBron. But along with those two, the team’s core is coming together nicely, even after they missed on signing Kawhi Leonard in free agency.

Lakers Roster Structure & Strong Core

Although there were rumblings that LeBron would play point guard this season, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said there’s “no imminent plan” to start him there during the ESPN NBA Summer League broadcast on Wednesday. He didn’t appear completely closed off to the idea, but how that plays out will largely impact the team’s starting lineup.

If James were to run the point, it would allow the Lakers to start Cousins, Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green along with him. If not, they’d have to get a bit unique with the first five, and likely play one of the forwards or Cousins with the second unit while potentially starting Rajon Rondo at point guard.

Time will tell, but for now, it appears the starting lineup for the Lakers isn’t set in stone and we won’t have a clear-cut answer on it in the immediate future.

