DeMarcus Lawrence Looks Explosive in Offseason Workout [WATCH]

The Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen are not getting lost in the lull of the offseason. No, the boys who do their best work in the trenches are putting in some major time this offseason perfecting their craft.

Brandon Jordan, a defensive and offensive line specialist, posted videos of Cowboys Daniel Ross, Taco Charlton, Maliek Collins and star DeMarcus Lawrence getting down in dirty doing some drills in a sandpit.

The results were explosive, to say the least.

Lawrence responded to the video saying, “Everyone gotta eat.” The followed an early tweet where the Pro Bowler pointed out his goals for the offseason, addressing all of the Cowboys.

“We can always improve,” he wrote with the hashtags #FACTS and #TALKINGTOEVERYONE.

DeMarcus Lawrence Gets Huge Payday From Cowboys

Lawrence will likely pick up the tab when he and his defensive line buddies go out for a bite after the hard work. He inked a new deal with the Cowboys this offseason worth $105 million over five years. Lawrence’s $65 million guaranteed was the most first-year cash included in a non-QB contract in NFL history. It was also the richest contract in franchise history, although that might be surpassed sooner than later with Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Byron Jones and Amari Cooper all in new of new deals.

A former second-round pick out of Boise State, Lawrence has built a reputation for himself as one of the NFL’s top pass-rushers. He’s been to back to back Pro Bowl, reeling off 24.5 sacks in that time. Last season he also snagged his first career interception against Redskins QB, Colt McCoy.

However, Lawrence — who underwent offseason surgery for a torn labrum — could start training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett spoke at minicamp about the team’s hope that Lawrence, among others, will be ready to go later this month when training camp rolls around.

Among the injured recovering DeMarcus Lawrence and Byron Jones might start training camp on the PUP. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) June 13, 2019

“There are a number of guys who have been out and coming back from surgeries. We feel good about the timetable of all of those guys. Each of them have just handled their rehab the right way so they’re all on schedule if not ahead of schedule. So I think that’s probably accurate,” Garrett said at minicamp. “We’ll have some more definitive conversations with our medical staff in the next couple days as we break to talk more about the exact timetable that they’re on and we’ll get more updates as we go through these next four or five weeks. Again, everybody’s on schedule and we feel good about where they are coming back.”

